Juventus defender emerges as top option for Lazio - Reports

Juventus will need to prepare for a serious battle to keep their promising players at the Allianz Stadium this summer. Fellow Serie A club Lazio are apparently nurturing a plan to snap up one of the Bianconeri's key defenders, it has been reported.

According to reports, Lazio have identified Juventus center-back Daniele Rugani as the priority option to strengthen their defense ahead of the upcoming season. Although no contact has been made as of yet, the Biancocelesti believe they can sign the player this summer.

✍️| Daniele #Rugani has been proposed to #Lazio. #Sarri knows him well from his time at #Empoli and is thinking about it. Possible transfer on loan with option to buy.



[@NicoSchira] pic.twitter.com/HtucfO8nIK — Juventus Area (@juventus_area) July 13, 2021

The report states that new Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is the one making the push for the transfer as he is not impressed with recent signing Denis Vavro following the pre-season training camp in Auronzo di Cadore.

Sarri doesn't hide his admiration for Rugani. They both worked together during their stint with Empoli several years ago and the manager is well aware of the player's capabilities.

Maurizio Sarri has told Lazio that he wants to reunite with Daniele Rugani, claims Il Tempo.https://t.co/Kmgp5UtJ1Y — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) July 24, 2021

That could be a decisive factor in tempting the defender to leave Turin for the Biancocelesti. Another factor is that he is an established member of the Bianconeri's squad. He spent the previous season on loan at Rennes and Cagliari.

Rugani could be tempted by the chance to work with Sarri once again

Juventus could cash in on Rugani after all

Juventus are already spoilt for options at the heart of the defense, with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral all looking to establish themselves as first-choice options. That makes it very difficult for Rugani to play a significant role in the team next season.

It is unclear what Max Allegri's decision for the player will be but it's unlikely he will place him ahead of the aforementioned names. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Juventus eventually allow him to leave Allianz Stadium this summer.

Joining Lazio would be a good option for Rugani. At the Stadio Olimpico, the defender would get the chance to work with a familiar manager and he'd get enough playing time to find his feet. It remains to be seen if a bid will be submitted by the Biancocelesti in the coming days or weeks.

Edited by S Chowdhury