Juventus demand Arsenal player as part of deal for Arthur: Reports 

Juventus have expressed that Arsenal should include Thomas Partey as part of the deal to sign 25-year-old midfielder Arthur Melo. According to reports in Italy, Juventus are reluctant to let Melo leave without a like-for-like replacement in midfield.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Juve board have not opened talks with Chelsea for Loftus Cheek as potential Arthur replacement, as of now. There’s still nothing agreed for Arthur Melo deal. Next week will be key - Arsenal have decided to push again with Juventus, loan move not approved yet by AllegriJuve board have not opened talks with Chelsea for Loftus Cheek as potential Arthur replacement, as of now. There’s still nothing agreed for Arthur Melo deal. Next week will be key - Arsenal have decided to push again with Juventus, loan move not approved yet by Allegri ⚪️🇧🇷 #AFCJuve board have not opened talks with Chelsea for Loftus Cheek as potential Arthur replacement, as of now. https://t.co/9dkkdCsPA6

The Gunners' manager Mikel Arteta is believed to have a personal agreement with the Brazilian international for a move in the winter transfer window. Melo is desperately looking to move out of the Italian club after failing to find enough game time in Turin. He has made just 12 appearances across all competitions this season.

Arteta has been an admirer of the former Barcelona midfielder and believes he would be a key player in the much crucial midfield position.

Juventus were reportedly eyeing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the winter transfer window but Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has clearly denied any such deal. Hence the Old Lady reportedly want Arsenal to include Partey in Melo's deal, expressing that it would be of mutual benefit.

According to media reports, Arsenal have refused to include the Ghana international in any possible deal. Arteta has been an admirer of Partey and wants him to stay at the club.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has recently made it clear that the Brazilian international will stay until the end of the season. Melo joined the Italian club in 2020 after a two-year stint with Spanish giants Barcelona. The Brazilian has 29 appearances in the Juventus jersey and has scored only one goal.

Taking to the media on Friday, Allegri said:

"I have already said it, this is our team and we need to complete the season with the current squad in the best possible way. This means reaching the top four in the league and progressing in the Champions League, and on Tuesday there is the Coppa Italia. We are growing as a team, we just have to stay calm."

Dybala's new contract not in my hands says Juventus boss Allegri, Arsenal target Lyon's Guimaraes

Masimiliano Allgeri has lauded Paulo Dybala and said his value at the Italian club is beyond dispute. This comes amidst reports that the club might let the Argentine join another club as his contract runs out in the summer of 2022.

Giving an update on Dybala's new contract, Allgeri said that such decisions do not come under his jurisdiction. He stressed the board decides issues related to contract extensions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Dybala’s current contract with Juvenrud expires in June 2022. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri on Paulo Dybala’s future: “I’m happy with Paulo. His contract situation is managed by the club, not bu me”, he told @SkySport Dybala’s current contract with Juvenrud expires in June 2022. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri on Paulo Dybala’s future: “I’m happy with Paulo. His contract situation is managed by the club, not bu me”, he told @SkySport. 🇦🇷 #JuventusDybala’s current contract with Juvenrud expires in June 2022.

He said:

"Dybala’s contract negotiations are up to the club. He's of course a very important player for us and I expect him to step up in the next few games. Paulo is a great player.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to sign Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes in the winter transfer window. However, the French club's valuation at €45 million is not acceptable to the Gunners. Arsenal are looking to sign players to increase their options in the ailing midfield.

Also Read Article Continues below

Partey and Mohamed Elneny are on national duty in AFCON. They have already loaned out Ainsley Maitland-Niles to AS Roma and Granit Xhaka recently received a three-game ban after being sent off against Liverpool

Edited by Aditya Singh