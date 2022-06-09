Juventus demand Gabriel Martinelli and another Arsenal star in swap deal for 25-year-old: Reports

Juventus are reportedly demanding the inclusion of Gabriel Martinelli or Gabriel Magalhaes in Arsenal's deal to sign Arthur Melo.

The Gunners have expressed interest in the Brazil international, but the Bianconeri's €46m valuation of the midfielder is complicating talks.

A report by CalcioMercato reveals that the Gunners are the only club that have submitted a concrete offer for Arthur but a deal is yet to be agreed. Juventus are reportedly keen to make a profit on the money they paid Barcelona to sign him in 2020.

Arthur has made 63 appearances in all competitions for the Turin giants. However, he has failed to establish himself as an undisputed starter for the club.

A move away could be on the cards but it remains to be seen whether the north London side will meet Juventus' valuation.

The Emirates outfit's failure to secure UEFA Champions League football limits their financial capacity this summer.

Furthermore, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli are both important members of the squad who feature in Mikel Arteta's long-term plans.

Arsenal need smart recruitment this summer to boost their top four chances next season

The Gunners failed to finish in the tp four last season

Arsenal agonizingly missed out on the top four last season despite being in prime position with a few weeks to go in the league campaign.

The Gunners were let down by familiar shortcomings, with their lack of squad depth exposed in the closing stages of the campaign.

This saw Tottenham pip them to the final UEFA Champions League spot and the competition for the top four is bound to be more intense next season.

Manchester City and Liverpool are two teams almost guaranteed of top-four slots.

Chelsea have enough quality within their ranks to get a top-four slot, while Manchester United could embark on a new positive era under Erik ten Hag.

Tottenham's lofty transfer plans, coupled with Antonio Conte's managerial savvy, mean Spurs could aim even higher and Arsenal will have their work cut out to return to the top four.

In light of this, the Gunners have to recruit smartly, particularly in attack where they have been left depleted.

The club currently do not have any depth in the centre-forward position. Alexandre Lacazette recently announced his departure from the Emirates on a free transfer, while Eddie Nketiah is out of contract at the end of this month and is yet to sign an extension.

