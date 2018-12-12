×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'Juventus don't need Bale, but Marcelo would be welcome, says Juventus star

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
12 Dec 2018, 13:24 IST

Real Madrid v CA Osasuna - La Liga
Real Madrid v CA Osasuna - La Liga

What's the story?

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that the Serie A giants do not need to raid the Real Madrid squad, stating that the club does not need the likes of Gareth Bale or Marco Asensio.

In case you didn't know...

Following Ronaldo's move to the Italian club over the summer, a host of other Real Madrid players like former Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale, Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio were linked with a move to the Old Lady.

Ronaldo is, however, of the opinion that Juventus has enough talent in its squad and does not need to bring over an array of Los Blancos players.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Real Madrid star said, "I see you write about James, Bale, Asensio but if I'm honest, Juventus do not need other players."

"You must talk to the president. On the future, I do not know." 

However, he maintained that he would welcome defender and former teammate Marcelo: "Marcelo is strong, we open the doors to good players and Marcelo is one of them."

When asked about meeting the Blancos side in the future, Ronaldo said, "For me it is the same. The past has passed, now I want to win for Juventus."

"I have to defend these colours and the rest does not matter."

"If I played against Real, I would try to give my best."

Advertisement

Ronaldo recently made headlines when he appeared to have taken a jab at his former club in the same interview: "I thought Juventus are a stable club, they have history, they did two of the last Champions League finals, they won the championship seven times in a row. I felt when I played here, the atmosphere, it was small details that made a big difference, the stability, the president's approach, the fans, and I'm 100% sure it was the best option."

"The mentality in general in Italy is different, here the teams are more concerned with defending than of attacking. The organization is different, like the mentality. In Spain there is more relaxation, here you are more concentrated, serious, work hard".

What's next?

Juventus is set to face Young Boys in a Champions League group stage clash tomorrow.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Marcelo Cristiano Ronaldo
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Reports: Real Madrid star "desperate" for January move to...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn't Scored Yet and Why Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo chronicles: Breaking records at ease...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Ronaldo claims that Juventus has the...
RELATED STORY
Five biggest winners from Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to...
RELATED STORY
Why Juventus Should Use Zidane's 4-1-2-1-2 Diamond Or...
RELATED STORY
4 records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo fans mock Real Madrid after latest loss...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record for the longest...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
15 Dec INT UDI 10:30 PM Internazionale vs Udinese
16 Dec TOR JUV 01:00 AM Torino vs Juventus
16 Dec SPA CHI 05:00 PM SPAL vs Chievo
16 Dec FIO EMP 07:30 PM Fiorentina vs Empoli
16 Dec FRO SAS 07:30 PM Frosinone vs Sassuolo
16 Dec SAM PAR 07:30 PM Sampdoria vs Parma
16 Dec CAG NAP 10:30 PM Cagliari vs Napoli
17 Dec ROM GEN 01:00 AM Roma vs Genoa
18 Dec ATA LAZ 01:00 AM Atalanta vs Lazio
19 Dec BOL MIL 01:00 AM Bologna vs Milan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us