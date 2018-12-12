Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'Juventus don't need Bale, but Marcelo would be welcome, says Juventus star

Real Madrid v CA Osasuna - La Liga

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that the Serie A giants do not need to raid the Real Madrid squad, stating that the club does not need the likes of Gareth Bale or Marco Asensio.

Following Ronaldo's move to the Italian club over the summer, a host of other Real Madrid players like former Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale, Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio were linked with a move to the Old Lady.

Ronaldo is, however, of the opinion that Juventus has enough talent in its squad and does not need to bring over an array of Los Blancos players.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Real Madrid star said, "I see you write about James, Bale, Asensio but if I'm honest, Juventus do not need other players."

"You must talk to the president. On the future, I do not know."

However, he maintained that he would welcome defender and former teammate Marcelo: "Marcelo is strong, we open the doors to good players and Marcelo is one of them."

When asked about meeting the Blancos side in the future, Ronaldo said, "For me it is the same. The past has passed, now I want to win for Juventus."

"I have to defend these colours and the rest does not matter."

"If I played against Real, I would try to give my best."

Ronaldo recently made headlines when he appeared to have taken a jab at his former club in the same interview: "I thought Juventus are a stable club, they have history, they did two of the last Champions League finals, they won the championship seven times in a row. I felt when I played here, the atmosphere, it was small details that made a big difference, the stability, the president's approach, the fans, and I'm 100% sure it was the best option."

"The mentality in general in Italy is different, here the teams are more concerned with defending than of attacking. The organization is different, like the mentality. In Spain there is more relaxation, here you are more concentrated, serious, work hard".

Juventus is set to face Young Boys in a Champions League group stage clash tomorrow.

