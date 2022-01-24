Juventus expected to make contact for Manchester United attacker in the coming days: Reports 

Juventus are continuing their pursuit of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. The Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford this month and has already informed the Red Devils about his intentions.

As per The Athletic, Juventus are expected to hold talks for Martial in the coming days. The Serie A giants are keen on taking the striker to the Allianz Stadium this month but face competition from elsewhere.

Sevilla are also keen on taking Martial to La Liga, with the Spanish side reportedly in talks with Manchester United. The Red Devils are open to loaning the forward but are demanding a €5 million loan fee. The report reads:

"Anthony Martial could be granted his wish to leave if a suitable proposal lands and among the sides expected to make contact with the 20-time English champions in the coming days are Italian giants Juventus. Dermot Corrigan reports that Sevilla are also continuing their pursuit of the France forward, for whom United are believed to be seeking a loan fee in the region of €5 million."

Martial and Rangnick settle miscommunication at Manchester United

Anthony Martial denied claims from Ralf Rangnick that the forward did not want to be a part of his squad for the match against Aston Villa. The Frenchman added that he was never going to reject the chance to put on the Red Devils jersey as long as he remains at the club.

Rangnick confirmed talks with Martial to sort out the confusion and told the media everything was settled.

"Since we last spoke one-and-a-half weeks ago, I told him it's about being professional until the very last day no matter how long he stays or when he leaves. It was good to have this conversation with him. In the last two games, he was part of the squad and today he played a vital role in the goal that we scored."

Rangnick added:

"He's a top player, one of the best strikers in the Premier League but we have other players in his position and it is his wish to leave but, as I said to him, it always takes different parts to find an agreement and the way he trained and played when he came on today showed his professionalism I expect from everybody. I am happy he was playing today, that came on and had a vital role in the goal."

Manchester United face Middlesbrough next in the FA Cup on 5th February.

Edited by Diptanil Roy