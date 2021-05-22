Juventus eye Barcelona star as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Juventus have identified Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo should the Portuguese decide to seek a move away from Turin, La Stampa has reported. The Italian outlet claims that even though Juve are eyeing a loan agreement, a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala is not off the table.

Since joining Barcelona in 2019 for a whopping £100 million, Griezmann has been a shadow of his former self at Atletico Madrid. The France international has registered 34 goals in 98 games for La Blaugrana and his numbers fail to justify the huge price tag.

Consequently, reports coming in from Spain believe that Barcelona are willing to part ways with Griezmann this summer.

The Spanish club have already been linked to a host of forwards in the transfer market, including the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Erling Haaland. A two-year deal with Aguero has already been clinched and Depay has also been touted as Ronald Koeman's top target.

Barcelona are presently in a difficult financial situation, with debts mounting up, and they are yet to renew club legend Lionel Messi's contract which ends this summer. Griezmann's sale, amidst such circumstances, could come off as a godsent and free up some much-needed space on the wage bill.

Barcelona coaches are happy with Antoine Griezmann... But the club needs the money from his sale 💰https://t.co/2SahJfv4jc pic.twitter.com/HLxHCsNpWS — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 18, 2021

However, Juventus are not the only suitors in the market for the 30-year-old. Griezmann's former club Atletico Madrid are keen to bring him back to Wanda Metropolitano and Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on the Frenchman.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unsettled at Juventus

It is rumoured that Cristiano Ronaldo will not stay put at Juventus if The Old Lady fail to book a Champions League spot in the upcoming season. Andrea Pirlo's men will be facing Bologna on Sunday in a battle to secure a top-four spot and will need AC Milan and Napoli to drop points in their final gameweek.

Massimo Marianella (Sky sport journalist):



"In my opinion, Cristiano Ronaldo could play his last match with the Juventus shirt in Bologna." pic.twitter.com/guWGTphRZ3 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 22, 2021

Previously, Gazzetta dello Sport had revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is "frustrated" and "lonely" at Juventus. It stated:

"He's nervous, irritable and very distant from his teammates."

"He seems to have given up and he's not got as much fight as he usually does."

Cristiano Ronaldo's former clubs Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are keen to secure his signature. While the Portuguese's contract at Juventus keeps him at the club until 2022, a huge sum could convince Juve to go ahead with the star player's transfer.