Juventus' greatest XI of all time

Juventus are the most successful club in Italian football. The Bianconeri have been the undisputed kings of the Italian domestic scene for almost a decade, with AC Milan being the last team not named Juventus to win the Serie A title.

The Bianconeri's tally of 36 league titles is double that of the next two successful clubs in the Italian top-flight (AC Milan and Inter Milan - 18 apiece). During their nine-year Serie A reign, Juventus won four consecutive league and cup doubles and also reached the Champions League final on two occasions.

Juventus' all-time best XI

Unsurprisingly, some of the best players to have graced the sport, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Michel Platini, Michael Laudrup and Dino Zoff, to name a few, have donned the Juventus jersey over the years. On that note, let us have a look at Juventus' best all-time XI.

# Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon is arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the game.

During an illustrious career for club and country, the 2006 FIFA World Cup winner has carved out records galore while being an epitome of longevity and excellence. After making his professional debut for Parma in 1995, Buffon joined Juventus in the summer of 2001 and has been a fixture at the club except for a season-long stint at Paris St. Germain.

Renowned for his agility, strength, composure in the penalty area, positional sense and exceptional shot-stopping ability, Buffon is the only player to win ten Serie A titles (all for Juventus).

Legendary @gianluigibuffon becomes first player ever to win 10 Serie A titles — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 26, 2020

Advertisement

Buffon, who has kept an impressive 316 clean sheets in 672 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, narrowly edges out another fine Bianconeri custodian Dino Zoff for a place in the club's all-time XI.

# Right-back - Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram

A key player in France's 1998 FIFA World Cup-winning team, Lilian Thuram played only five seasons for Juventus but managed to carve out a niche for himself during that period.

The Frenchman, renowned for his pace, strength, tactical intelligence and tackling prowess, left Juventus after the club were relegated to Serie B in the aftermath of the infamous Calciopoli scandal. However, during his five years in Turin, the most-capped French player in history excelled at the right-back position like few else in the Italian club's history.

🎂 204 matches in 🖐 Bianconeri seasons, happy birthday to Lilian Thuram! pic.twitter.com/cXlUWRuJJQ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 1, 2018

Thuram's versatility meant that he was also deployed as a centre-back on occasion, but it was as a right-back where the former Barcelona player had the most impact at Juventus, as he became renowned as one of the best in the business in his position.

Advertisement

# Centre-back - Gaetano Scirea

Gaetano Scirea

One of the most famous footballers who perfected the 'libero' role, Gaetano Scirea was one of the best centre-backs to have graced the game.

After making his professional debut with Atalanta, he blossomed into an accomplished centre-back at Juventus while also excelling in Italy colors. Scirea was particularly renowned for his outstanding sportsman spirit - he never received a red card - despite winning all international trophies recognized by FIFA and UEFA during his career.

Scirea won seven Serie A titles, two Copa Del Rey honors and one European Champions Clubs' Cup (now known as the Champions League) before unfortunately passing away in a car accident in Poland in 1989.

Simply, Gaetano Scirea ⚪️⚫️#GaetanoScirea | From today (tomorrow, the public opening) the exhibition at #JuventusMuseum celebrates the Legend, Gaetano Scirea, 30 years since his passing. pic.twitter.com/c1HJF5UDWJ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 3, 2019

Advertisement

# Centre-back - Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini

The only player to make at least one appearance in each of Juventus' nine consecutive Serie A-winning seasons, Giorgio Chiellini, along with Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli, formed one of the most-feared defensive trifectas in the game.

Chiellini, who made his professional debut with Livorno in 2000, has played for Juventus since 2005. The Bianconeri captain is one of the bedrocks of a formidable Juventus defence and is arguably one of the best centre-backs to have ever played for the club.

Known for his tackling prowess, positional awareness, aerial ability and a penchant to read the game, Chiellini, who started his career as a left-back, has been described as a 'force of nature' by his former Livorno manager Walter Mazzarri.

Though a continental honor (read 'the Champions League title') is conspicuous by its absence in the player's impressive resume, Chiellini has contributed immensely toJuventus' dominance in Italian football in the last decade.

9 - Giorgio #Chiellini is the only #Juventus player with at least one appearance in Serie A in the last nine winning seasons. Captain.#SerieA #JuveSamp #JuveSampdoria pic.twitter.com/UcmkUM1G9p — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 26, 2020