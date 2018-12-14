×
Juventus have already won the Serie A this season, says Camoranesi

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
79   //    14 Dec 2018, 16:09 IST

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A
ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Former Juventus winger Mauro Camoranesi believes that the Serie A title this season has already been won by table-toppers Juventus and has heaped praise on the club's new star recruit, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

After Ronaldo's arrival at Turin over the summer, the Serie A champions have had their best start to a season, with the Portuguese being at the centre of the team, scoring goals and breaking domestic records in the process. 

Torino currently sit at sixth place in the league table with 22 points while Juventus sit comfortably at the top with 43 points.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the game, former Juventus man Camoranesi has maintained that there is no other contender for the Serie A crown and Juventus are well on their way to win an eighth consecutive league title.

Speaking to Goal, Camoranesi said, “[The title was] closed five matches ago.”

“The reasoning is very simple: Juventus have improved the level of the squad in the summer. Napoli, which had the ability to make the last Serie A interesting, have maintained almost the same squad.”

“I want to understand how the Azzurri can recover eight points of disadvantage.”

The former Bianconeri player heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and highlighted the pivotal role the Portuguese forward has played in the club's incredible start.

“Ronaldo is an incredible player for the whole Serie A. The Bianconeri has not had such a decisive player on a world scale since Zinedine Zidane.”

“He can certainly help Juventus get the quality they are missing in Europe. We are talking about a player who takes responsibility and doesn't burden his teammates.”

“It may be a good year [in Europe for Juve], as it could have been last year. Some direct competitors of Juventus are not performing very well - Bayern Munich are recovering confidence and Real Madrid are reassembling.”

“The arrival of a competition specialist like Ronaldo can mean a lot.”

What's next?

Juventus is set to go up against Torino in a much-awaited Serie A game on Sunday, December 16.

