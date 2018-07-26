Juventus in for another Real Madrid star and this time it's a left back

Sarthak Singh FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.47K // 26 Jul 2018, 21:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus are interested in Real Madrid's left back

What's the rumor?

Juventus are interested in signing Real Madrid's young full-back Theo Hernandez who joined the Los Blancos last season only.

According to Marca, the future of the Spaniard will be clear in coming days as Juventus have enquired about a move for the 20-year-old left back and they could sign him on loan or even permanently as well.

In case you didn't know-

Real Madrid broke the non-aggression pact with Atletico for Theo Hernandez.

The Los Blancos signed the left back from arch-rivals Atletico Madrid after he impressed on loan with Alaves.

It is clear that Real Madrid rate him very highly as they brokered a move for him from arch-rivals Atletico Madrid, and in the process, they broke the non-aggression pact with Los Rojiblancos.

Still only 20 years old, he already has a Champions League medal on his CV.

The heart of the matter

The Bianconeri fear losing Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro to Manchester United or Chelsea. Thus, they are preparing themselves in case they face such a situation, and they have identified Theo as the man to replace Sandro.

Theo was brought in to provide cover for Marcelo, but he has failed to reach the heights that were expected of him and now Real are considering their options. The Spaniard in the coming days will sit with his agent and club officials to discuss his future at the Bernabeu.

Rumour Rating

8/10

The report states that Juventus have just enquired about his availability and nothing else. Also, Alex Sandro has been constantly linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium and Juventus would wanted to be prepared in case Sandro departs.

Video

What's next

If Alex Sandro stays with the Old Lady then it is highly unlikely that they will make a move for him. But if he does then they might, and they are likely to face competition from Real Sociedad.

Theo's future will become clearer in the coming days.