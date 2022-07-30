Juventus interested in signing 26-year-old Manchester United star on loan - Reports

Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Anthony Martial on loan from Manchester United. The Frenchman has done well in pre-season and the Italian side are now working to lure him to the Allianz Stadium.

As per a report in Calciomercato, Juventus have reignited their interest in Martial. The Serie A side were looking to loan him in in January, but the striker opted to join Sevilla.

He is now back at Manchester United and has done well in pre-season. The striker is keen to make the most of his opportunity and seal a place in the starting XI with Cristiano Ronaldo's future still unclear.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



While Morata's return is difficult, they have Martial and Werner also on their list for attack.



While Morata's return is difficult, they have Martial and Werner also on their list for attack.

Di Marzio Juventus have Memphis Depay on their list of ideas in attack. He isn't the first choice but remains the easiest one to bring to Torino in terms of cost.

Erik ten Hag spoke highly of Martial earlier this month and called him a good player. He was quoted by MEN saying:

"I'm sure he can come back even better. I think when he has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have production because he is a good player. I say when he has the right focus and every day delivers much then he will have production and it's up to him."

Juventus target urged to leave Manchester United

Emmanuel Petit spoke about Anthony Martial earlier this year and urged the striker to leave Manchester United. He added that the forward should not move back to France, but instead explore other options.

ESPN Asia @ESPNAsia



In addition to having held preliminary transfer talks for Memphis Depay,



In addition to having held preliminary transfer talks for Memphis Depay, Juventus are also being linked with Anthony Martial and Timo Werner!

He was quoted by the Mirror as saying:

"I understand that Anthony MartiaI represents a value for the club, but he is not happy there. He shouldn't come back to France though. When he left Monaco so young, to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and you spend seven seasons there, it's not all for returning to France straight afterwards. If I was MartiaI, I would make my mind up very quickly. There are links to Spanish clubs, he could go there. But, I still believe he has a future in the Premier League."

Manchester United will not have an out-and-out striker in their squad should they loan Martial out, and Cristiano Ronaldo ends up leaving the club. Erik ten Hag will have to use Bruno Fernandes as a false nine or use Marcus Rashford upfront.

