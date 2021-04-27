Juventus interested in swap deal for Barcelona star - Reports

According to Italian news publication TuttoSport, via Besoccer, Juventus are interested in a swap deal involving central defender Leonardo Bonucci and Barcelona's veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Bonucci has enjoyed a sensational and trophy-laden second spell with Juventus. He moved to the Allianz Stadium back in 2010 for €15m from FC Bari. He was then part of a transfer deal to Milan in 2017 before returning to Turin in 2018.

He has been a key man at the heart of the Old Lady's defense, making over 450 appearances and winning eight Serie A titles with the club.

However, Juventus have been disappointing this season. They will fail to clinch the Serie A title for the first time in 10 years. The team also crashed out of the Champions League against Porto.

Andrea Pirlo is now planning a massive squad overhaul as he aims to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

However, due to the financial crises at several top clubs, Juventus lack the funds necessary for mega transfers and have been resigned to making swap deals.

Reports claim the Bianconeri are interested in signing Barcelona veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets and will offer a swap deal that could see Leonardo Bonucci head to the Camp Nou.

After enduring a tough season at the defensive end of the pitch, Barcelona have been in the market to bolster their options.

Snapping up Bonucci could prove to be an instant fix to their defensive frailties, as he would bring immediate stability and tremendous experience to the Blaugrana backline.

Barcelona are also keen to reduce their heavy wage bill. Axing Sergio Busquets, who receives a large salary, is a good start for the club.

Juventus are preparing for a massive squad clear-out this summer

After floundering this season, reports reveal Juventus have put up five stars for sale this summer as they try to generate funds for new signings to improve their squad.

Juventus are reportedly ready to part ways with Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro this summer.

Like Barcelona, Juventus are also keen to lighten their hefty wage books after the club announced a loss of £99million in the first half of the season.

Bonucci could join five players who may exit the club after Spanish news outlet Todofichajes revealed Ligue 1 champions PSG are interested in his services.

The French outfit are believed to be in search of a defensive leader and orchestrator following Thiago Silva's departure to Chelsea last summer. PSG are reportedly ready to offer around £15 million for Bonucci's expertise in the role.