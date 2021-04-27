Juventus interested in swap deal with Real Madrid for Marco Asensio - Reports

According to Italian news outlet TuttoSport, via Besoccer, Juventus are interested in a swap deal for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio that will see Rodrigo Bentancur head the other way.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to cash in on several players this summer to generate funds for the upcoming transfer window.

The Galacticos have been linked with moves for world-class players like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba. These deals will undoubtedly cost a fortune.

Real Madrid are willing to let Marco Asensio go. The Spanish forward has been at the club since joining from Real Mallorca in 2015.

He has been an integral player for Real Madrid, but reports claim he could exit the club if a €50m offer is tabled for his services.

Italian champions Juventus have been heavily linked with Asensio in the past. They are now set to make a move for him this summer.

Reports from Italy claim Juventus will only offer a swap deal that will see midfield Rodrigo Bentancur head to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old moved to Juventus from Boca Juniors back in 2017 and has been a regular in midfield for the Old Lady.

His versatility allows him to feature across several positions in midfield and even at the defensive end of the pitch.

However, after struggling for consistency, Andrea Pirlo is now looking to release the Uruguayan as he aims to bolster his squad for the next season.

Rodrigo Bentancur could achieve his dream of playing for Real Madrid

With a swap deal with Real Madrid on the cards, Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur could achieve his dream of playing for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old caught the eye of several clubs across Europe with his mesmerizing displays with Argentine club Boca Juniors.

He previously revealed to ESPN that he would love to play in the Premier League for Manchester United and either Real Madrid or Barcelona in La Liga.

When asked to pick his favorite team in Spain, he chose both Real Madrid and Barcelona, saying: "The big two, obviously."

Bentancur has also garnered experience on the international stage with over 30 caps for Uruguay's national team.

However, with Real Madrid demanding only cash offers for Marco Asensio, the deal looks extremely unlikely.

Asensio, on the other hand, has also proven to be an essential player for head coach Zinedine Zidane. The Spaniard has racked up 30 appearances in La Liga alone.