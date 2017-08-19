Reports: Juventus make stunning €75 million bid for Real Madrid midfielder

Juventus have made a completely out-of-the-blue move for Madrid's midfield maestro

Wonder what Zizou thinks of his old club's bid?

What's the story

Despite having announced Blaise Matuidi just yesterday for what is a brilliant bargain figure of €20 million, Juventus are not done - and not by a long shot, if reports in AS are to be believed. They have already signed Federico Bernadeschi, Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia de Sciglio, Rodrigo Bentacur and Douglas Costa but they want to add to their already strong midfield as they bid for an unprecedented seventh straight scudetto.

The Madrid based publication are reporting that the Old Lady is interested in signing Real Madrid's unsung midfielder Mateo Kovacic and have already made a whopping €75 million bid for the Croatian Maestro.

In case you didn't know

The midfielder comfortable either as a defensive midfielder and attacking midfielder has been brilliant for Madrid as Los Blancos have evolved into the most frightening team in Europe and his superb ball playing ability combined with his astute passing has enabled Zinedine Zidane to rest any one of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, or Carlos Casemiro without a drop in quality.

If one stat has to say it all, this is probably it:

Mateo Kovacic: Of the 67 players to attempt 50+ dribbles in La Liga this season, Kovacic has the best success rate (80.3%) pic.twitter.com/fa2WesVqOp — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 27, 2017

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid, though, have rejected the bid - and that goes to show just how highly rated he is by Zidane and the rest of the management. It's not often someone bids €75 million for a player who is a certified second-teamer if everyone is fit - but the success of Madrid has built on their immense squad depth and Kovacic is an integral part of that.

It's a mark of Zidane's superb man-management that we've heard hardly a flutter of discontentment from a man who was undoubtedly the star turn at Inter Milan before making the move to Madrid.

Author's Take

Mateo Kovacic is a wonderful footballer - one for whom convention dictates a first-team place should be guaranteed, but he appears happy at Madrid - and with Zidane's rotation policy giving him ample opportunities to play (including both legs of the Super Copa vs Barcelona), it is unlikely that he will agitate for a move.

If he were, though, willing to move - Juventus would be a brilliant choice. He's proven that he's fully at home in the Serie A, and he would be joining a team that simply doesn't know what it's like to lose domestically!