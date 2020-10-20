New Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has opened up on his conversation with Paulo Dybala amidst reports of the forward being unhappy in Turin.

The Bianconeri superstar has seen his game time take a nosedive since Pirlo took over at the club, with the Argentine failing to play even a minute so far in the Italian's short tenure. Dybala was left on the bench during Juventus' recent 1-1 draw against Crotone despite the absence of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reports from Italy claimed that the 26-year-old had a clash with Juventus chief Fabio Paratici in the tunnel during the aftermath of their frustrating draw, and Pirlo has now opened up on Dybala's situation at the club.

'We will see what to do' says Juventus boss Pirlo

Dybala was voted as the MVP of Serie A last year

Speaking on his superstar forward ahead of the Bianconeri's UCL opener, the former Juventus midfielder revealed;

"I talked to him [Paulo Dybala] yesterday as I do to everyone else. He was a bit angry for not having played in Crotone, but we have to remember that he hasn't played for three months. He spent ten days in his room in Argentina taking medicines because he couldn't train."

Pirlo went on to cite his side's numerical disadvantage at the Stadio Ezio Scida as the reason for being unable to give Dybala some minutes upon his return from injury. This was a consequence of Bianconeri new boy Federico Chiesa being sent off in the second half of their 1-1 draw.

The Italian manager explained,

"I took him to Crotone to let him do a few minutes, but unfortunately there were 10 of us left, and I couldn't add him. He is available, and we will see what to do."

Dybala missed the start of the campaign via injury but was available for selection during their 2-2 draw against AS Roma. At Crotone, youngsters Manolo Portanova and Dejan Kulusevski got the nod over the Argentine.

The 26-year-old former Palermo forward came close to leaving the Allianz Stadium with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur heavily linked with a move for him.

With his contract set to expire come summer, there is a possibility of Juventus cashing in on him as his wage demands to sign a new deal have reportedly been deemed too high.

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea are monitoring his situation at Juventus and could potentially make a move for him either in January or come summer.

