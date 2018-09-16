Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Juventus manager is confident that Ronaldo will score his first goal for Juventus against Sassuolo

Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
687   //    16 Sep 2018, 14:31 IST

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Ronaldo is yet to score a goal for Juventus

What's the story?

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is confident that Ronaldo will break his duck for the Turin outfit against Sassuolo. Ronaldo has not scored a single competitive goal for Juventus since joining the Old Lady from Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo joined Juve for a fee of €117 million after spending nine seasons with Real Madrid. Ronaldo left the Madrid club after guiding them to three consecutive Champions League titles.

Ronaldo is expected to score a goal in every game, and every time he fails to do so it becomes a talking point in the football fraternity.

The heart of the matter

Speaking at the press conference before their fourth game in Serie A, Allegri said:

"Cristiano worked well and I think Sunday could be his day."

Allegri even believes that Ronaldo should pip the likes of Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah to bad the FIFA Men's Best Player award:

"I believe that Cristiano deserves to win the FIFA World Player award, even if Modric has had a phenomenal year as well."

Even if Ronaldo has not scored a single goal for the club, his performance has been quite impressive. It took Ronaldo 28 shots to score his first league goal for Real Madrid in 2017/18 and at the end of the season, he had 26 goals in 27 games in the league.

What's next?

Ronaldo scored a spectacular bicycle kick goal against Juventus in Champions League last season to which Juventus fans applauded the Portuguese with a standing ovation. Juventus fans will hope that Ronaldo finally opens his account for the club in the 4th round of Serie A before the Champions League begins.

It is to be seen if Ronaldo can meet the expectation of his manager by breaking his duck for Juventus.

Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Massimiliano Allegri
Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sports has the power to change lives.
