Juventus manager is confident that Ronaldo will score his first goal for Juventus against Sassuolo

Ronaldo is yet to score a goal for Juventus

What's the story?

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is confident that Ronaldo will break his duck for the Turin outfit against Sassuolo. Ronaldo has not scored a single competitive goal for Juventus since joining the Old Lady from Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo joined Juve for a fee of €117 million after spending nine seasons with Real Madrid. Ronaldo left the Madrid club after guiding them to three consecutive Champions League titles.

Ronaldo is expected to score a goal in every game, and every time he fails to do so it becomes a talking point in the football fraternity.

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken more shots without scoring (23) than any other player in Europe's Top 5 Leagues this season.



10 more than the next player. 😳 pic.twitter.com/UmVOZdDgvw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 1, 2018

The heart of the matter

Speaking at the press conference before their fourth game in Serie A, Allegri said:

"Cristiano worked well and I think Sunday could be his day."

Allegri even believes that Ronaldo should pip the likes of Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah to bad the FIFA Men's Best Player award:

"I believe that Cristiano deserves to win the FIFA World Player award, even if Modric has had a phenomenal year as well."

Even if Ronaldo has not scored a single goal for the club, his performance has been quite impressive. It took Ronaldo 28 shots to score his first league goal for Real Madrid in 2017/18 and at the end of the season, he had 26 goals in 27 games in the league.

Shots taken by Cristiano Ronaldo to score his first league goal in 2017/18: 28



Final league record for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017/18: 26 goals in 27 games.



23 shots without a goal so far this season; he’s just warming up. 😉 pic.twitter.com/MpZJQ7qqhl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 1, 2018

What's next?

Ronaldo scored a spectacular bicycle kick goal against Juventus in Champions League last season to which Juventus fans applauded the Portuguese with a standing ovation. Juventus fans will hope that Ronaldo finally opens his account for the club in the 4th round of Serie A before the Champions League begins.

It is to be seen if Ronaldo can meet the expectation of his manager by breaking his duck for Juventus.