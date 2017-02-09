Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri does not deny interest from Arsenal

Allegri has been reportedly contacted to replace Arsene Wenger if he does not extend his contract

Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with the Arsenal job if Wenger leaves the club

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with a move to Premier League club Arsenal and when asked about the supposed interest, the Italian boss revealed that he would not discuss the matter. When managers usually laugh it off or deny any contact outright, Allegri’s response suggested that he had been approached to take over the hot seat at the north London club should Arsene Wenger leave this summer.

“I won't deny or confirm anything,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium. “I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning. At this time of the season, the media always says I'm leaving, even when things are going really well.”

Wenger’s contract runs out this summer and he is yet to pledge his future to the club he has managed for the past 20 years. There were reports that he had been handed a two-year extension but the veteran French manager is yet to sign on the dotted line.

In a press conference today, Wenger refused to comment on his future and on whether there was a deal on the table. The last time he signed a contract extension was in 2014 – soon after Arsenal won the FA Cup and ended a trophy drought. Many were of the opinion that he may not have extended his contract if the Gunners had lost in the final.

Wenger has come under increasing pressure from a section of the fans following back-to-back defeats to Watford and Chelsea in the Premier League. The 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge seemed like the last straw, more so because of the way the Gunners lost the tie rather than the scoreline itself.

Wenger has cut a frustrated figure this season, even getting into trouble with match officials

Following two FA Cup wins, Arsenal went through yet another trophyless season and now find themselves 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea. Many are of the opinion that Wenger can no longer build title-winning sides and feel the board are also comfortable with Wenger in charge as long as they continue to qualify for the Champions League and receive all the revenue that comes with it.

Allegri has been successful with Juventus, winning two Serie A titles and reaching a Champions League final since his arrival in 2014. With a 7-point lead at the top, the Old Lady look on course for his third consecutive title – the club’s sixth in a row.

However, Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta is confident that Allegri will stay with the Turin giants, claiming he has a contract at the club. Allegri’s current deal with the club runs till the end of the 2017/18 season. However, whether he gets the Arsenal job will come down to Wenger’s decision to either extend his contract or step down.

Although Arsenal have made some progress since their finances were stabilised, the 2015/16 season was a disappointment as it was considered the Gunners’ best chance to win the title while other clubs were rebuilding. This season has seen Arsenal fall behind the likes of London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the league and they already seem to be out of the title race in February.

Allegri is considered to be a better tactician since Wenger gives more freedom to his players. However, whether Allegri can succeed with this squad while simultaneously sticking to the ethos of the club with respect to playing style and transfer strategy is a question that needs to be answered.