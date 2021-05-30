Juventus manager Max Allegri makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's future - Reports

New Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has already decided that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is not going to be in his plans for next season, according to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser (via the Mirror).

Juventus replaced Andrea Pirlo with former manager Massimiliano Allegri after the 42-year-old scrapped his way into the Champions League places on the final day of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was already unhappy with how the season panned out under Pirlo. However, with a new manager at the helm, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club is still in doubt.

This is the third time Cristiano Ronaldo will go through a managerial change at Juventus. The Portuguese superstar has previously played under Massimiliano Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has been left frustrated by a lack of managerial solidarity at the club.

It would also make financial sense for Juventus to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer. The 36-year-old forward only has one year remaining on his contract. Juventus could probably cash in on Ronaldo instead of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's priority this summer is to re-join Manchester United. Allegri doesn't want him to stay at Juventus but he's yet to receive any offers.



(Source: Cadena SER) pic.twitter.com/0n4baz3mzM — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 29, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus for Manchester United

According to the aforementioned source, Massimiliano Allegri has made a bold move by deciding to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his future plans. With Ronaldo's future in Italy in doubt, the 36-year-old is keen on a return to his former club Manchester United.

According to the Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a point where he is seriously considering a move to Old Trafford and it has now become his priority this summer.

The Portuguese international was rumored to leave Juventus if the Old Lady failed to qualify for the Champions League. However, even with Champions League football secured for next season, Ronaldo is likely to leave a team where he is not considered the main man anymore.

Ronaldo lifted the Coppa Italia this season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Manchester United ever since he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid in 2009. The Portuguese sensation scored 118 goals for the club and helped Manchester United win 3 league titles and a Champions League.

Te Portuguese star has been linked with a move to either Manchester United or Sporting Lisbon this summer. However, in the current financial scenario, only a big club like Manchester United can afford the 36-year-old's astronomical wages.

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest transfer hint will excite Man United fans #MUFChttps://t.co/oxrHhs8zmP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 25, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now