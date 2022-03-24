Juventus keeping tabs on out of favor Manchester United star - Reports 

Juventus are still interested in signing Anthony Martial from Manchester United. The Frenchman is not interested in returning to Old Trafford after his loan spell at Sevilla and has already informed Ralf Rangnick.

According to a report in Calcio Mercato, Juventus are keen on signing Martial in the summer. They prefer to get the striker on loan with an option to buy.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only two players are being dispossessed more times per 90 (200+ mins played) than Anthony Martial in La Liga this season (3.6) Only two players are being dispossessed more times per 90 (200+ mins played) than Anthony Martial in La Liga this season (3.6) 😬 Only two players are being dispossessed more times per 90 (200+ mins played) than Anthony Martial in La Liga this season (3.6)

Martial is currently at Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. The Spanish side do not have an option to buy him, and the fans have already turned their backs on the forward.

Despite his poor loan spell in La Liga, Juventus remain keen on getting him as they need a replacement for Paulo Dybala, who is set to leave in the summer.

Anthony Martial not interested in Manchester United return Juventus links

CA Osasuna v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Anthony Martial has confirmed he does not wish to remain at Manchester United. The forward is looking for a fresh challenge and is keen on moving to another club.

"When he [Rangnick] arrived, my objective was to leave. I told him I wanted to leave and that's it. He talked to me. He said that if you want to stay, with the way you are training if you continue to train like that, you will play. But my objective was that I wanted to leave, to have a new atmosphere, a new club."

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar #PaperTalk - Juventus are interested in re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United as well as making a move for Anthony Martial. #PaperTalk - Juventus are interested in re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United as well as making a move for Anthony Martial.

Juventus were among the clubs interested in signing the Frenchman, but Martial chose Sevilla in January.

"I had a lot of options but I talked to the manager [Julen Lopetegui] and with Monchi and I said Sevilla was the best option to play and enjoy football again because I lost it a little bit in Manchester. I wasn't playing and I knew that if I went to Sevilla, I would have the occasion to play and enjoy myself. I feel very good at Sevilla. The city's very good and we are a good team, so for me it's perfect. I'm playing so I am happy. The World Cup for me is an objective. I want to be part of this group, and that's also why I am here today: because I want to play and show that I can be in the squad."

Manchester United are yet to decide the forward's future as they are yet to finalize on their next manager.

