Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt says Cristiano Ronaldo "always pushes you to win"

Matthijs de Ligt has claimed Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo pushes his teammates to win all the time, even in training.

The Dutchman was naming his role models and revealed that the Portuguese star was one of them.

Speaking to Trouw [via TuttoJuve], de Ligt said:

"I believe that leaders must set a good example to everyone, always. It's not how much you talk, but rather what you do. (Dusan) Tadic can tell young Ajax players that they need to train more, but only when they actually see him training hard himself, they'll he begin to work even more."

"Van Dijk has an exemplary behavior, while at Juventus, we have Chiellini who's like him. Then there is Ronaldo who always pushes you to win, without forgetting Buffon who is always cheerful, brilliant and absolutely loves the sport."

Matthijs de Ligt advised against Juventus exit

Juventus were far from their best this past season, with Matthijs de Ligt also struggling. As a result, the Dutchman has been linked with a move away from the club.

Manchester United and Barcelona are both rumored to be interested in signing de Ligt, but he is yet to make a decision on his future.

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has given the Dutchman some valuable advice, asking him to remain at the Allianz Stadium. Stam believes leaving Juventus would not be ideal for Matthijs de Ligt at the moment.

"I think it's fundamental that De Ligt stays at Juve for many years, because it's the only way to improve, by dealing with the best, learning to live with pressure in important Champions League and Serie A games," Stam said.

It remains to be seen if de Ligt is open to moving to either Manchester United or Barcelona, both of whom are looking to sign a top defender this season.

