Juventus news: After Pep Guardiola links, Mauricio Pochettino reportedly says yes to Bianconeri managerial role

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
23   //    22 May 2019, 19:36 IST

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

Hours after rumours of Pep Guardiola's meeting with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici went viral, it has been now claimed that it is Mauricio Pochettino who is set to become the new manager of the Old Lady.

In case you didn't know

A number of reports from England and Italy have recently claimed that Manchester City boss Guardiola has agreed to fill Massimiliano Allegri's shoes at Juventus and has signed a four-year deal with the club.

While most publications agree that a summit regarding a potential transfer took place, who Paratici met remains a mystery.The Spanish press maintains that the sporting director met Guardiola but other publications claim Pochettino is the Bianconeri's first choice as Allegri's successor.

Since it was confirmed that Allegri will stepp down as manager at the Turin-based club at the end of the season, a host of big names have been linked with the job. The list includes Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, Antonio Conte and former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The heart of the matter

It has been reported that Paratici met two intermediaries, who communicated the terms of the alleged agreement to Tottenham on Tuesday. The meeting reportedly resulted in Pochettino accepting the job offer.

The publication further claims that a five-year-deal is currently in the works for the Argentine manager to sign.

What's next?

The conflicting nature of these reports appear to confirm that nothing is set in stone regarding Allegri's successor. Juventus, who have dominated the Serie A for the better part of the decade, will undoubtedly be looking for an experienced coach to revive their reputation in Europe. 

While Guardiola concluded his season with Manchester City by winning an unprecedented domestic treble, Pochettino is preparing Tottenham Hotspur for their Champions League final clash with Liverpool in Madrid on 1st June.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Juventus Football Mauricio Pochettino Massimiliano Allegri Pep Guardiola
