Juventus news: Bianconeri legend names likely successors to Allegri at the club

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
205   //    18 May 2019, 11:00 IST

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Juventus legend Alessio Tacchinardi has short-listed a few names that could succeed Massimiliano Allegri as manager of Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

The Serie A champions announced that Allegri would no longer be in charge of the team from the 2019/20 season on Friday. The Italian will leave as soon as the domestic season wraps up this summer.

Despite having led the Old Lady to their eighth consecutive Serie A title, discontentment began brewing when Allegri could not help the side to European glory even with the presence of Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus crashed out of the Champions League after suffering a shock defeat to Eredivisie giants Ajax in the quarter-final stage of the competition. Allegri had a year left on his contract but it appears the club is keen on changing the way the team plays and will look elsewhere for inspiration.

The heart of the matter

Tacchinardi has given his verdict on the changes being made at his former club telling Calciomercato, "It is right to change the environment, it is the right solution. Juventus has an A, B and C plan."

"I know they are trying in every way to take Guardiola, who has confirmed that he wants to stay at City."

"If they do not find a super coach they will go to Simone Inzaghi, who will not go there to throw his fists on the table to ask the players what to do and has already won something. Even if he cannot play as he does with Lazio, using the counter-attack."

What's next?

Allegri is secheduled to address the media in a press conference at the Allianz Stadium today. Meanwhile, he will continue to be in charge of Juventus as they face Atalanta and Sampdoria in the coming week.

