Juventus News: Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly suggested his former manager for the Juventus job

21 May 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Serie A Player of the Year award

What's the story?

According to reports which have swept across Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Juventus to appoint Jose Mourinho as the next manager for the club

This comes after Allegri, Juventus' manager since 2014, announced that he was leaving the club at the end of this season.

In case you didn't know

Jose Mourinho has managed successful team all across Europe's top divisions including Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Reports from Spanish sports news outlet MARCA suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to play under the leadership of Jose Mourinho again with Allegri departing at the end of this season.

Despite expressing his goodwill towards Allegri, many have suggested that Ronaldo didn't enjoy his defensive style of football which has resulted in a smaller goal haul for Ronaldo than he is used to.

Whilst he hasn't publicly stated this, there have been a few occasions this season where the Portuguese has gestured his annoyance towards Allegri and his teammates for consistently missing attacking opportunities.

Under Jose Mourinho, Ronaldo was scoring between 50-60 goals a season and also won numerous silverwares.

Furthermore, Cristiano Ronaldo has always expressed his admiration towards Mourinho as a manager, so with these things considered, it doesn't come as a surprise that Ronaldo is keen for Mourinho to join him in Italy.

What's next?

Juventus have a huge summer ahead of them. It looks as though the Italian giants are going through a major revamp of the club and although bringing in players will be vitally important, so is the signing of a quality manager.

With Mourinho being a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the middle of this season, this could very well happen, but only time will tell.