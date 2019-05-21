×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus News: Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly suggested his former manager for the Juventus job

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
News
11   //    21 May 2019, 03:52 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Serie A Player of the Year award
Cristiano Ronaldo won the Serie A Player of the Year award

What's the story?

According to reports which have swept across Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Juventus to appoint Jose Mourinho as the next manager for the club

This comes after Allegri, Juventus' manager since 2014, announced that he was leaving the club at the end of this season.

In case you didn't know

Jose Mourinho has managed successful team all across Europe's top divisions including Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Reports from Spanish sports news outlet MARCA suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to play under the leadership of Jose Mourinho again with Allegri departing at the end of this season.

Despite expressing his goodwill towards Allegri, many have suggested that Ronaldo didn't enjoy his defensive style of football which has resulted in a smaller goal haul for Ronaldo than he is used to.

Whilst he hasn't publicly stated this, there have been a few occasions this season where the Portuguese has gestured his annoyance towards Allegri and his teammates for consistently missing attacking opportunities.

Under Jose Mourinho, Ronaldo was scoring between 50-60 goals a season and also won numerous silverwares.

Furthermore, Cristiano Ronaldo has always expressed his admiration towards Mourinho as a manager, so with these things considered, it doesn't come as a surprise that Ronaldo is keen for Mourinho to join him in Italy.

What's next?

Juventus have a huge summer ahead of them. It looks as though the Italian giants are going through a major revamp of the club and although bringing in players will be vitally important, so is the signing of a quality manager.

With Mourinho being a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the middle of this season, this could very well happen, but only time will tell.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo News: What Portuguese talisman reportedly told his teammates after Juventus sacked Allegri
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese superstar names who he wants as the next Juventus manager
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo blamed for Paulo Dybala's unhappiness by agent 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese superstar reportedly does not want former coach back at Juventus, suggests two names
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Real Madrid manager to replace Allegri, Manchester United ready to table €75m bid for Juventus target and more Serie A transfer news: 20 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what he thinks about Massimiliano Allegri
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign two top midfielders, Manchester United star willing to take pay cut to force Juventus move and more Serie A news: 18 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo want Juventus to replace PSG target with Real Madrid star, Former Premier League manager demands record salary from Inter and more Serie A news: 10 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United star at Juventus, PSG offer massive €70m for Juventus midfielder and more Serie A news: 29 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 37
FT UDI SPA
3 - 2
 Udinese vs SPAL
FT GEN CAG
1 - 1
 Genoa vs Cagliari
FT SAS ROM
0 - 0
 Sassuolo vs Roma
FT CHI SAM
0 - 0
 Chievo vs Sampdoria
FT PAR FIO
1 - 0
 Parma vs Fiorentina
FT EMP TOR
4 - 1
 Empoli vs Torino
FT MIL FRO
2 - 0
 Milan vs Frosinone
FT JUV ATA
1 - 1
 Juventus vs Atalanta
FT NAP INT
4 - 1
 Napoli vs Internazionale
FT LAZ BOL
3 - 3
 Lazio vs Bologna
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us