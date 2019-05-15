Juventus news: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what he thinks about Massimiliano Allegri

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.07K // 15 May 2019, 14:14 IST

Ronaldo is happy at Juventus, but it is clear that he sees the need for improvement at the club

What's the story?

As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his feelings towards manager Massimiliano Allegri to the Juventus management.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo sensationally left Real Madrid last summer after the 2018 World Cup in Russia to join Juventus, with a mutual aim between the club and player to win the Champions League.

However, this wasn't to be as Juventus were knocked out of the quarter-finals by Ajax, despite Ronaldo scoring five goals in four games in the knockout stages of the tournament.

The heart of the matter

It has been reported that Ronaldo has informed the Juventus management that he doesn't dislike Allegri but that he expects more support in the penalty area.

This is an interesting report for a couple of reasons. Firstly, throughout this season, it has been clear to many that Ronaldo has, at times, been visibly frustrated by Juventus' playing style and the creative quality of the midfield, or lack thereof.

It is clear that Juventus need to revamp their midfield with many believing so, including Andrea Pirlo, and now, according to these reports, so has Ronaldo.

The second point of interest is that this has come during a time where Allegri's own future is in doubt, and with the season virtually over, Juventus' hierarchy will be making a tough decision as to whether a new manager is needed.

Although Ronaldo doesn't ultimately get a say in these kinds of decisions, it is interesting to see him say to the Juventus management that he looks at Allegri favourably.

What's next?

Juventus, who have already won the Serie A, will next play Atalanta on Sunday before ending their season with a fixture against Sampdoria a week later.