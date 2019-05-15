×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus news: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what he thinks about Massimiliano Allegri

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
News
1.07K   //    15 May 2019, 14:14 IST

Ronaldo is happy at Juventus, but it is clear that he sees the need for improvement at the club
Ronaldo is happy at Juventus, but it is clear that he sees the need for improvement at the club

What's the story?

As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his feelings towards manager Massimiliano Allegri to the Juventus management.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo sensationally left Real Madrid last summer after the 2018 World Cup in Russia to join Juventus, with a mutual aim between the club and player to win the Champions League.

However, this wasn't to be as Juventus were knocked out of the quarter-finals by Ajax, despite Ronaldo scoring five goals in four games in the knockout stages of the tournament.

The heart of the matter

It has been reported that Ronaldo has informed the Juventus management that he doesn't dislike Allegri but that he expects more support in the penalty area.

This is an interesting report for a couple of reasons. Firstly, throughout this season, it has been clear to many that Ronaldo has, at times, been visibly frustrated by Juventus' playing style and the creative quality of the midfield, or lack thereof.

It is clear that Juventus need to revamp their midfield with many believing so, including Andrea Pirlo, and now, according to these reports, so has Ronaldo.

The second point of interest is that this has come during a time where Allegri's own future is in doubt, and with the season virtually over, Juventus' hierarchy will be making a tough decision as to whether a new manager is needed.

Although Ronaldo doesn't ultimately get a say in these kinds of decisions, it is interesting to see him say to the Juventus management that he looks at Allegri favourably.

What's next?

Juventus, who have already won the Serie A, will next play Atalanta on Sunday before ending their season with a fixture against Sampdoria a week later.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Massimiliano Allegri Serie A Teams
Advertisement
What's next for Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus' superman, Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo has finally spoken out about his Juventus exit rumour
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'In terms of mentality, he is stronger than anyone else'- Juventus boss compares Ronaldo with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer tempting deal to Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juve to sign 6 players and more Serie A news: 8 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Statistics reveal Cristiano Ronaldo is the worst free-kick taker in the Serie A
RELATED STORY
Serie A news: 'Ronaldo has replaced Allegri as motivating coach of Juventus', claims Napoli president
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star wants to join Juventus, PSG willing to pay Massimiliano Allegri €15m per season and more Serie A news: 10 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star closes in on Messi in Golden Shoe race as he continues remarkable goal-scoring record
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to appoint Pep Guardiola, Juve target tells teammates that he will leave and more Serie A news: 25 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United ready to table club-record fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola says yes to Juventus but on one condition and more, 11 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 36
FT ATA GEN
2 - 1
 Atalanta vs Genoa
FT CAG LAZ
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Lazio
FT FIO MIL
0 - 1
 Fiorentina vs Milan
FT TOR SAS
3 - 2
 Torino vs Sassuolo
FT SAM EMP
1 - 2
 Sampdoria vs Empoli
FT FRO UDI
1 - 3
 Frosinone vs Udinese
FT SPA NAP
1 - 2
 SPAL vs Napoli
FT ROM JUV
2 - 0
 Roma vs Juventus
FT BOL PAR
4 - 1
 Bologna vs Parma
FT INT CHI
2 - 0
 Internazionale vs Chievo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us