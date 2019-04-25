Juventus news: Cristiano Ronaldo would welcome this top replacement for Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

What's the story?

According to a report from Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo would welcome former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Juventus in the upcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

After spending nine seasons with Real Madrid and becoming the highest goalscorer of the club, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer. Juventus have already secured their eighth consecutive Serie A title and Ronaldo remains the most pivotal player in the squad with 19 goals and 8 assists in the league.

But the Old Lady suffered a shock exit from Champions League against Ajax despite the Portuguese talisman scoring all five goals for his team in the knockout rounds. In an interview with Sky Italia, Ronaldo said that he will be staying at Turin in the upcoming season.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola needs no introduction. The former Blaugrana manager won 14 trophies during his four season tenure at Barcelona. Guardiola enjoyed successful spell at Bayern Munich and currently manages Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

A shock exit in the quarter finals of the Champions League against Ajax left Juventus hierarchy focusing on their preparations for next season. It is obvious that the Bianconeri brought in Ronaldo by spending over €100 million to help them fulfill their European dream.

According to the report, Juventus are looking to replace Allegri with Pep Guardiola and Ronaldo would welcome him. Allegri has delivered five Serie A titles but failed to win the Champions League- losing in the finals of 2015 and 2017.

Moreover, the arrival of Ronaldo cost lot of problems for his Juventus teammate, Paulo Dybala. Pep's arrival may help the Argentine forward, just like in the case of Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi.

It is unlikely that Manchester City will let go off Pep Guardiola easily, especially considering the season they are enjoying.

What's next?

With nothing left to play for, Juventus will take on Inter Milan next in the Serie A.

City enjoyed a 2-0 win against United to continue their march towards another Premier League and will face Burnley next.