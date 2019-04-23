Juventus News: Italy legend criticizes Ronaldo for Dybala’s poor form

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 717 // 23 Apr 2019, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Chievo - Serie A

What is the story?

Juventus and Italy legend Marco Tardelli has blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Paulo Dybala’s poor form this season.

According to the World Cup-winning midfielder, Dybala is “suffering” because of Ronald’s presence in the team.

In case you didn’t know….

Tardelli is regarded as one of the greatest ever midfielders to play for Italy. He enjoyed a highly successful ten-year spell at Juventus, where he won several trophies, including five Serie A titles and four major UEFA competitions.

Juventus secured their eight successive league title last weekend after edging out Fiorentina 2-1. However, the Juve faithful couldn’t enjoy the league title celebrations the way they would have liked due to their premature exit from the Champions League at the hand of a brave Ajax side.

Juve’s Argentine sensation Dybala has been a shadow of himself throughout the course of the season. He has only managed to score 10 goals in as many as 38 appearances in all competitions this season, which is well below-par the standards he has set in the previous campaigns.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been in good form, with the Portuguese scoring 25 goals across all competitions in the present campaign.

The heart of the matter…

Tardelli held nothing back in a recent interview and criticized Ronaldo for Dybala’s poor run of form.

“Some players give less playing with Ronaldo and, subconsciously, suffer playing alongside him.

“Dybala is one of those players."

Advertisement

He was also vocal about Juventus’ management of their squad during the course of the season.

“Juventus need to work on managing the squad. Maybe Cristiano Ronaldo has played too much this year, but he is the one who commands. Against Ajax he could have done even more."

What’s Next?

Juventus will next face Inter Milan in the Serie A on Saturday at the San Siro.