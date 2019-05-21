Juventus news: Jose Mourinho adds fuel to reports of Ronaldo's desire to see him coach at Juventus

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has added fuel to recent reports claiming Cristiano Ronaldo wants to see him at Juventus in a managerial role.

In case you didn't know

Despite having won their eighth consecutive Serie A titles, Juventus recently announced that Massimiliano Allegri will step down from his manager position at the club this summer.

The Italian was on the receiving end of heavy criticism for his inability to guide the Old Lady to the Champions League title, with their recent exit in the quarter-finals of the competition serving as the last straw for the club administration.

As the rumour mills were associating big names with the job, one particular report claimed that Ronaldo would like to see his former boss, Mourinho, at Turin in a coaching position.

The Portuguese duo worked together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 but shared a rocky relationship towards the end of Mourinho's stint. This time, however, the former Blancos boss reportedly has the backing of both Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes to land the job.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho has now poured fuel to the fire by revealing that one of his former players did ask him to coach his side recently. Speaking on beIN Sports, he said, "One of the players that I have a great relation with him, he plays for a team and he told me, 'You should come here next season' and I told him, 'They don't love me'."

"He told me, 'You win three matches and they will start loving you'."

"This is just... we are professionals and we have respect for each other, even when we have bad reactions on the pitch, in the press conference, a player be more aggressive with another one."

"It's people from the same industry and in the end people respect each other."

What's next?

With his proven success rate in Europe and various domestic leagues, Mourinho could prove to be a decent signing for Juventus. However, whether or not he was talking about Ronaldo is yet to be ascertained.