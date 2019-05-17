×
Juventus News: Massimiliano Allegri to leave the club at the end of the season

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
52   //    17 May 2019, 17:01 IST

AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A
AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus have confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri will not continue to be the club's manager after this season comes to an end. This comes after Juventus's disappointing defeat against Roma.

In case you didn't know...

After years of dominating Serie A, more was expected from Allegri especially with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The club wanted European glory. However, Juventus suffered a shocking defeat in the hands of Ajax in the quarterfinals and that result ended hopes of any European silverware.

Allegri took over the role of being the Old Lady's manager after Antonio Conte left. It has been five years since the 51-year-old joined the club in 2014. However, despite winning 11 trophies with the club including five Serie A titles, he probably failed to impress the board.

The heart of the matter

After some speculation over the future of the Italian, Juventus released a statement confirming the departure of Allegri at the end of the season.

At the same time, it is also reported that a press conference will be held tomorrow prior to the Serie A game against Atalanta. Before Juventus made the decision, Allegri's contract with the club was supposed to last until the end of the next season.

In spite of his dismissal, Allegri is likely to still be one of the most demanded managers. Last year, Arsenal was said to be keen to get Allegri to be the club's manager after Arsene Wenger left. However, the Italian turned down the offer.

What's next?

The Old Lady recently lost to Roma away from home. Their upcoming match will be the last home game of the season. A victory at home would give Allegri a great farewell that he deserves after winning numerous trophies with the Italian club.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Massimiliano Allegri
