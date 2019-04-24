Juventus news: Paulo Dybala reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo is like off the pitch

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo is like off the pitch and why the Portuguese talisman's arrival at the Turin-based outfit seemed like a dream at first.

Ronaldo moved to the Serie A after ending his nine-year association with Real Madrid last summer. The 34-year-old did not take too long to adapt to Italian football, scoring 19 league goals so far this season to help the Old Lady to the Supercoppa Italiana and most recently, their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

The Champions League title, however, eluded the former Real Madrid star after Juventus succumbed to a shock defeat at the hands of Dutch giants Ajax in their quarter-final fixture last week.

Dybala has revealed that the news of Ronaldo's arrival in the summer was extremely surprising for the team. Speaking to Corriere della Sera (via The Mirror UK), Dybala said: "No-one imagined it, not even us. We thought it was just a newspaper headline."

The Argentine further opened up about what the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is like off the pitch saying, "Seeing him up close, Cristiano is a simple guy. He has his image, character and way of being on the field, but inside the dressing room he’s like the others and he likes to joke with everyone."

He added, "The life of a player is like a rollercoaster: one day you’re the best, the next you’re useless. Finding a balance isn’t always easy."

"It happens to everyone, even champions like Messi and Ronaldo: after what they did in their careers, they’re still criticised."

After having won the Serie A, Juventus are next scheduled to meet Inter Milan on Saturday night.