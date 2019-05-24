×
Juventus News: Ronaldo-endorsed target will not become new manager, according to reports

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
276   //    24 May 2019, 09:09 IST

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Juventus will not hire Jose Mourinho as their new manager. Cristiano Ronaldo was the one to suggest his former manager but the Bianconeri does not have the funds to secure Mourinho's services.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus recently announced that Massimiliano Allegri will leave at the end of the season and the Old Lady are already searching for a new coach.

His sacking was surprising, considering the number of trophies Juventus won under his tenure. Under the guidance of Allegri, Juventus won five consecutive Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia titles, and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.

The only criticism regarding the Italian coach is his failure to help the Bianconeri achieve their European dream. Juventus failed to win the Champions League despite reaching the finals twice in this five-season tenure.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo played a pivotal role in his debut season at Italian top flight. The 34-year-old has scored 21 goals in the league, helping Juventus win another Serie A title. Ronaldo also scored all of Juventus' knockout goals in the Champions League but his exploits were not enough to prevent defeat against Ajax in the quarterfinal.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho is taking a break after he was sacked by Manchester United in December last year.

The heart of the matter

Despite Ronaldo's backing, Mourinho won't be able to take charge of Juventus in the upcoming season. Ronaldo has worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid and put his reported differences aside to suggest his name to Juventus hierarchy.

According to the report, the Bianconeri could not afford to hire the former Real Madrid manager. After spending over €100 million for Ronaldo last year, Juventus are short on funds and they are not in a position to make another huge investment. Moreover, it is crystal clear that Mourinho's relation with Inter remains another huge obstacle.

What's next?

The Old Lady will take on Sampdoria in their last Serie A fixture of the season.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Jose Mourinho
