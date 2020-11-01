Juventus News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo 'dreams' of signing Premier League superstar, Bianconeri face stern competition for Real Madrid legend, and more — 1st November 2020

Juventus have gotten off to a rocky start to life under Andrea Pirlo, having already dropped six points in Serie A so far. The former Italian midfielder was appointed as Maurizio Sarri's successor but has, so far, struggled to implement his philosophy.

In his defence, Juventus have also struggled amidst notable absentees, including those of Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt, and others. However, Pirlo will need further support from the board due to their long list of injuries. We take a look at the latest Juventus news.

PSG and Juventus to be battled by Inter Miami for Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos' future is up in the air with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. While it has been reported that the Spaniard would like to be offered a two-year deal at the club, Florentino Perez has offered only a one-year contract.

8 - @realmadriden captain Sergio Ramos is the first defender to score 8+ goals in a single @LaLigaEN season since Ezequiel Garay for Racing in 2006/07 (9). Courageous. pic.twitter.com/WU6qBPgUbY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 24, 2020

Juventus and PSG are closely monitoring the legendary Real Madrid defender's situation at the club and could make a move on a free transfer should he fail to extend his stay in Spain. It has also been reported that David Beckham's Inter Miami have also initiated contact with Ramos over a potential switch to the MLS. Crucially, they are also said to be open to offering him a two-year deal, which could pave the way for a potential transfer.

Daniele Rugani's agent questions Juventus' transfer dealings

Rugani in action for Juventus

Davide Torchia, the agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, has revealed that the club rejected offers of up to €30m for the Italian in previous transfer windows. Rugani has fallen down the pecking order at the club and has been linked with a move away for quite a while, but Juventus reportedly rejected multiple offers for the player who was sent on loan to Rennes.

Speaking on his client's situation, the agent explained;

"At the time, Arsenal, Napoli, Chelsea, Zenit and Lyon arrived at around €30million (£27million) and [they] were never taken into consideration. For those prices, Juve did not sell him, and I do not dispute whether they did right or wrong."

He continued,

"With [Maurizio] Sarri at Chelsea, then there was an offer close to €40million, and Juve said no there too. Also, because they needed to understand who the substitute is and how much it costs. Now he has gone away on an onerous loan, and that’s the market. Many then criticised the excessive salaries, €3-4million, but it is not true."

"Instead of taking the bait, you listen to certain serious broadcasts like this, and maybe something comes out."

Andrea Pirlo 'dreams' of Manchester United star Paul Pogba

As per reports in Italy, Andrea Pirlo reportedly 'dreams' about bringing former Juventus star Paul Pogba back to the club. The French World Cup winner was a vital member of the Bianconeri team that went on to reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2015. Pogba's contract situation at Manchester United is currently up in the air, with his current deal set to run out in 2022 and the Frenchman appears unlikely at this moment to agree fresh terms with the club.

Paul Pogba has a 100% through ball success rate in the Premier League this season:



❍ 521 minutes played

❍ 5 attempted through-balls

❍ 5 successful through-balls



Only three players have completed more in total. pic.twitter.com/IUGVXHdKKR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 19, 2020

Given that he would have just a year left on his current deal come summer, Manchester United could cash in on him, and a return to Juventus could be on the cards. Pogba is reportedly willing to reduce his salary demands to push the move through and return to his former club.

