Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri face competition for top target, midfielder attracting interest from England, and more: 5 December 2020

Juventus came from behind to beat Torino 2-1 in the Derby della Mole earlier today, but the Bianconeri still need some polishing if they are to keep up with AC Milan. We bring you the latest news featuring Juventus from 5th December 2020.

Juventus to face competition from Real Madrid for Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai is a player attracting interest from several top sides in Europe, and Juventus are keen on the Hungarian as well. The Bianconeri are expected to face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid, as per Bild (h/t TuttoJuve).

Juventus are heading in a new direction under Andrea Pirlo, and even though there are some talented young players in the squad, the older players will need to be replaced.

Szoboszlai, who has burst onto the scene with Red Bull Salzburg, is being seen as the ideal foil to the likes of Paolo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo in the midfield role.

Like Juventus, Real Madrid too are in a transition phase and want to replace the unsettled Isco with Szoboszlai, who is likely to cost around €25 million.

Cassano not impressed with Paolo Dybala’s Juventus spell

To many, Paolo Dybala is seen as one of the most talented players in Europe, and certainly one in the Serie A, but former Italian striker Antonio Cassano disagrees.

Cassano feels Dybala has not scored as many goals as someone more consistent like Ciro Immobile, nor has he been a regular to warrant being called a champion player.

“Why has Dybala not been a regular since he joined Juve? It wasn’t with Allegri and Sarri, now it’s not even with Pirlo.

“Maybe he’s a phenomenon and I’m wrong, but he doesn’t seem like a champion to me like everyone says.

“And I feel like he always has problems with his coaches. If we talk about goals scored, then I take Immobile . What is a stronger player than Dybala? Josip Ilicic,” Cassano was quoted as saying by Calciomercato.it.

Since joining Juventus from Palermo in 2015, Dybala has scored 96 goals in 238 games for the Old Lady.

Tottenham looking at Sami Khedira

Tottenham Hotspur are in a good position at the moment, but reports indicate manager Jose Mourinho wants to further strengthen the team in their bid for the title.

The Portuguese’s summer signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has done exceedingly well in the midfield, adding more tenacity and steel to the team.

Mourinho, however, wants to add Juventus’ Sami Khedira to shore up that area and add more experience to the team, as per Forza Italian Football. The German midfielder worked under Mourinho during their spell at Real Madrid and played a key role in the title-winning run to dethrone Barcelona.