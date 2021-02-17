Juventus News Roundup: Club keen on signing €90m Premier League forward, Bianconeri overtake Barcelona in race for Ligue 1 star, and more — 17th February 2021

Juventus are just hours away from kicking off their UEFA Champions League knockout campaign with a trip to FC Porto. The Bianconeri, currently in fourth place in Serie A, were unceremoniously dumped out of the competition by dark horses Olympique Lyon last year despite Cristiano Ronaldo's efforts to keep them in the tie. They would hope to make amends for their exit at the same stage last year by beating Porto over two legs.

Ahead of their upcoming fixture, here, we take a look at some of the latest Juventus news.

Giorgio Chiellini issues battle cry ahead of Porto clash

Juventus veteran Chiellini

Italy and Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini insists that they have learned from their past failures as they look to progress into the next round of the UCL. The Bianconeri came painfully close to winning the prestigious competition and reached two finals in three years under Max Allegri, only to be beaten by Barcelona and Real Madrid on both occasions.

However, Chiellini believes that Juventus are better prepared now than they were earlier. The Italian expressed;

"There is that atmosphere that precedes an important round of Champions League, one that gives you different emotions. We will have to treasure the past two editions, when it came to the last eight we have always got it wrong, even if for different reasons."

1 - L'unico precedente tra Porto e Juventus nelle fasi a eliminazione diretta di Champions League risale agli ottavi del 2016/17. I bianconeri hanno vinto con un punteggio complessivo di 3-0. Auspicio.#PortoJuventus pic.twitter.com/1pRHPtakSh — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 17, 2021

The 36-year-old added,

"We know that Porto are strong defensively and have important qualities in some players. I hope it will be a different outcome to our last round of 16."

Juventus keeping tabs on Son Heung-Min

Juventus could pile further misery on a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side by signing superstar forward Heung-Min Son this summer, as per reports in Italy. Son has been in sublime touch for Jose Mourinho's side and is regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League, forging a devastating partnership with fellow forward Harry Kane.

13 - Son Heung-Min was directly involved in 24 goals in the Premier League in 2020, with a league-high 13 of these coming directly after a carry (travelling 5+ metres with the ball). Dynamic. #OptaReview2020 pic.twitter.com/1bNV9kVjgp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2020

With Spurs struggling to break into the UCL places and still playing in the UEFA Europa League, Juventus believe that they could potentially lure Son to Turin with the promise of titles and UCL football on a regular basis. They will have to shell out €90m for his services as per the report, and could reportedly use Aaron Ramsey as a makeweight as part of the deal.

Juventus overtake Barcelona in Memphis Depay race

Italian champions Juventus are now the favorites to sign Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay upon the expiry of his contract, as per reports. The Dutchman was a subject of great interest for Barcelona, with coach Ronald Koeman keen on reuniting with his compatriot at the Nou Camp.

1 - Memphis Depay is the first player to score a penalty and concede a penalty in a Champions League game since Opta analyses the competition (2003-04). Paradox. #JUVOL pic.twitter.com/9h1Hf3Ni4L — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 7, 2020

However, given the financial crisis at Barcelona, the Spanish giants may struggle to match the wages on offer in Turin, making Juventus a likelier destination for the 27-year-old versatile forward. While Borussia Dortmund are also in the fray for Depay's signature, it is believed that Juventus remain the most interested in signing him and could potentially steal a march on their European rivals for his signature.

