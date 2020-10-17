Juventus News Roundup: Juve plotting swap deal for French midfielder, Chiesa makes an interesting demand of his former club and more: 17 October 2020

The players have returned from international duty and the regular domestic season action has resumed from this weekend. As such, there is a lot going on both on the pitch and away from it. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 17 October 2020.

Manchester United extends Pogba's contract

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United have exercised the option to extend midfielder Paul Pogba's contract by a year. As such, now Paul Pogba is tied to the Old Trafford outfit till 2022. The Frenchman had wanted to move this summer but owing to financial strain caused by the Covid pandemic, no teams were in a position to make a move for him.

Juventus had been planning on bringing him back to Turin but decided against the move as they were hit hard by the pandemic. Real Madrid would have provided them competition on that front. But Juventus will need to break the bank if they're to sign him next summer.

However, there are also talks that Manchester United are looking to give Pogba a new long-term deal and that would further complicate things for Juventus.

Chiesa asks Fiorentina to pay wages for his final days

Federico Chiesa

Advertisement

Federico Chiesa secured a much anticipated move to Juventus this past transfer window. He joined the Bianconeri against the wishes of Fiorentina fans and teammates and it looks like he won't ever be welcomed back to his former club.

Fiorentina fans cannot seem to get over the fact that Chiesa left them for Juventus. Now as per the latest reports, Chiesa has done something that could worsen his relationship with his former club.

Chiesa has demanded that Fiorentina pay him the unpaid wages for the final few days at the club. Chiesa was a Fiorentina player for the first five days of October and claims that he has not received his wages for those days. This is not expected to go down well with Fiorentina fans.

Juventus plotting 2021 summer move for Aouar

Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar was one of Olympique Lyon's star players last season as they made it to the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Aouar was a standout performer as Lyon pulled an upset on Juventus in the Round of 16. Ever since then, Aouar has been a transfer target for Juventus.

Advertisement

Arsenal were also heavily linked with the 22-year-old midfielder. Juventus and Olympique Lyon have a good working relationship and Mattia De Sciglio is currently on loan with the Ligue 1 outfit. The Bianconeri are reportedly plotting to include De Sciglio in any deal for Aouar in order to reduce Lyon's asking price.