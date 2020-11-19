Juventus News Roundup: Update on club's pursuit on Manchester United superstar, Bianconeri midfielder reveals Premier League 'dream', and more — 19th November 2020

Juventus are currently fifth on the Serie A table and have gotten off to a relatively underwhelming start to their Serie A season. The reigning champions have been hit with a barrage of injuries and unavailable players due to COVID-19, including star man Weston McKennie, Matthijs de Ligt, star man Cristiano Ronaldo, and several others.

The Bianconeri would hope to put together a string of positive results in order to reduce the four-point deficit between themselves and Serie A leaders AC Milan. Here, we take a look at the latest Juventus news.

Sami Khedira discusses potential Jose Mourinho reunion

Sami Khedira in action for Juventus

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has spoken about a potential reunion with former manager Jose Mourinho in the Premier League. the German has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium and is likely to depart from the club upon the end of his current contract.

Khedira revealed that he has a 'dream' of a Premier League move, and spoke of his desire to work once again with the legendary Portuguese coach. Speaking on his dream, the 33-year-old said;

"When I was a child it was always a big dream of mine to be a Premier League player. I am really happy and satisfied with my career until now but one thing is still missing because I always had this dream and it has never come true… to be a part of the Premier League."

Khedira worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid

Khedira added,

Advertisement

"I have watched so many Premier League games since I was young and even now I am following the Premier League a lot. I always enjoyed playing in the Champions League against the English clubs. The atmosphere, the style and idea of football has always impressed me. If it is possible it will for sure be a really big dream [come true] and honour to be a part of the Premier League."

When asked about his former manager, Mourinho, Khedira explained;

"Because of his [Jose Mourinho's] personality, He is always honest, direct, clear in his mind and a great coach. Many people talk about him [being] too defensive but he is a winner, he is a champion. That is why he impressed me the most. I really enjoyed working with Jose Mourinho but there are many coaches who I would like to work with."

10 - Sami Khedira is the 10th player to win the European Cup/Champions League & World Cup in the same season. Medals. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2014

"I would never say no again to Jose Mourinho but it is not the only guy who I would say I would like to work with again."

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba too expensive for Juventus

Advertisement

Juventus target Paul Pogba

Juventus retain a strong interest in Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba, but they might not be able to afford him, as per Italian football expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Frenchman, formerly of the Bianconeri, has already spoken about how this has been one of the most difficult periods of his career after being drafted in and out of the first XI in the 2020/21 campaign. A lot has been said about Pogba's future, and could possibly depart from the club this summer with his contract coming to an end in 2022.

Speaking about Juventus' interest in the Red Devils star, Di Marzio said;

"He [Paul Pogba] is a player who has the potential to change a team, Juventus' midfield would need his talent, his physical strength, his generosity, it would be a great signing, but I don't know if it is feasible with the economic difficulties of Juventus and Serie A."

No player made more interceptions for France this evening than Paul Pogba (3). — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 17, 2020

Advertisement

He continued,

"Manchester United does not help you like Fiorentina did for [Federico] Chiesa, you have to spend a lot of money if you want this kind of players, in England all the clubs want cash and immediately… it will not be an easy situation due to the difficulties that our football is facing."

Pogba has not been in the best of form this year, and has received his fair share of criticism for his plays. The 27-year-old, who is also a well-documented target for Real Madrid, is set to return to action with Manchester United in their home against West Brom.

Arthur's Barcelona comment after Brazil win

Juventus star Arthur took a sly dig at Barcelona after Brazil's 2-0 win over Uruguay. The midfielder, who scored his first-ever goal for the Selecao during the game, expressed that he dreamt of this landmark achievement of scoring for his country. Speaking after the game, Arthur said;

"It's an indescribable feeling. It's always special to score, but the first goal is even more special. Tite treats us all the same and is very close to his players. I knew I wasn’t being called up because I didn’t play for Barcelona. But I worked hard to get back here."

The Brazilian international was unceremoniously kicked out from the Nou Camp in the summer as Barcelona sold him to Juventus in exchange for Miralem Pjanic.

Also read: Antonio Conte names 2 key transfer targets he missed out on as Chelsea manager