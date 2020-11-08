Juventus News Roundup: Update on Cristiano Ronaldo's injury and potential departure in the summer, and more — 8th November 2020

Juventus were just seconds away from registering their fourth Serie A win of the campaign but were pegged back by Lazio, who shared the spoils with the Bianconeri after a 1-1 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half opener was cancelled out by a late, dramatic equaliser from Felipe Caicedo in the 95th minute of the game.
This result now means that Andrea Pirlo's side have failed to register all three points on four occasions out of their seven games so far, collecting just 13 out of a possible 21 points. The Italian champions will play host to Cagliari on the other side of the international break to resume proceedings on the domestic front. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Juventus news.
Andrea Pirlo confirms Cristiano Ronaldo injury in Lazio draw
Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has confirmed that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo picked up an injury towards the end of their 1-1 draw against Lazio. The Portuguese got into a clash with Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto and limped off the pitch, missing roughly the last 15 minutes or so of their fixture in Rome.
Speaking on his star man after the game, the Italian coach revealed;
"[Cristiano] Ronaldo is a key player not only for us but for all the teams he has played for. Unfortunately he had an ankle problem and was forced to leave the field."
The extent of this ankle injury is not clear as of yet.
Juventus considering cashing in on Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus are reportedly considering cashing in on Cristiano Ronaldo amidst rumours of the Portuguese not intending to extend his contract with the club. The Bianconeri star's current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2022 campaign. Reports from Spain have suggested that Juventus are exploring the possibility of putting him up for sale this summer in the hope of recouping at least some of the €117m they invested in the then-33-year-old.
The former Real Madrid great fired them to two successive Serie A titles but failed to help them through to the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League, making it a mixed spell in Turin for Ronaldo. With the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and a handful of MLS clubs who are known to have an interest in Ronaldo, a potential move away come summer could be on the cards for the 35-year-old.
Juventus and AC Milan set to battle for Marcus Thuram
As per reports in Germany, Juventus are set to battle AC Milan for the services of Bundesliga star Marcus Thuram. The Borussia Monchengladbach attacker has been in fine form over the last year or so and has been coveted by several of Europe's elite clubs. Son of French legend and former Bianconeri defender Lilian Thuram, Marcus could potentially follow in his father's footsteps and join the Italian champions.
However, he is represented by renowned super-agent Mino Raiola, who has a number of clients plying their trade for AC Milan. The likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all clients of the Italian, and could play a desicive factor in Thuram's future. Elsewhere, it has also been reported that Barcelona are monitoring his progress.
Published 08 Nov 2020, 23:54 IST