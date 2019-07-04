Juventus News: 'Sarri will make Ronaldo do what Hazard did with Chelsea', says Fabio Capello

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play an important role under Maurizio Sarri.

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello has insisted that 'Maurizio Sarri will make Cristiano Ronaldo do what Eden Hazard did at Chelsea'.

During his spell at the Stamford Bridge last season, the Italian tactician brought the best out of Eden Hazard, who racked up 21 goals and 15 assists across all competitions as the Blues finished third in the Premier League and lifted the Europa League title. Sarri's arrival at the Allianz Stadium has raised questions on how the 60-year-old will use the Portuguese winger in his potential line-up for the 2019-20 season.

In case you didn't know..

After having spent nine ornamented seasons with Spanish giants Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus for a reported fee of €100M last summer. During his debut season in Italy, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner helped the Bianconeri continue their domination in the domestic football as they lifted their eighth successive Serie A title along with Supercopa de Italiana.

The former Los Blancos star racked up 21 goals and 8 assists as he finished as the third-highest goalscorer in the Italian league. Apart from that, the five-time UCL winner bagged 6 Champions League goals, including a sensational hat-trick against his former rivals Atletico Madrid to drive the Old Lady through to the quarter-finals, only to be knocked out by the Dutch outfit Ajax Amsterdam.

On the other hand, Eden Hazard has completed his much-awaited move to the Santiago de Bernabeu. The Belgian has been touted as a perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

Following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus have appointed former Napoli and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach. Upon his arrival, the Italian manager has been subject to queries regarding the new role of their talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 34 earlier this year.

Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello when asked about how Sarri will use Ronaldo, said:

"Sarri? He will make CR7 do what Hazard did at Chelsea."

If reports from Italy are to be believed, Sarri is planning to use the Portuguese as a 'false nine' just like he did with Dries Mertens at Napoli and Eden Hazard with Chelsea. The former Chelsea boss recently admitted that he's excited to work with the Portuguese icon as he said:

"At Chelsea I coached some very strong players, but training Cristiano Ronaldo will be yet another step forward. I'd like to help him break some new records,"

What's next?

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a vacation with his children and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, before he joins the Bianconeri for the pre-season training.