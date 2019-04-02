Juventus offer Douglas Costa for Premier League star, blow to Juve as target inches closer to Real Madrid and more Serie A news: 2 April 2019

Douglas Costa has been linked with several Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Inter and Napoli target refused to be drawn on future

Inter Milan and SSC Napoli target Rodrigo de Paul

Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul revealed his stance on his future. The Argentinian midfielder has been Lazio's prominent star this season as he has started 27 times and has been involved in 11 league goals so far.

His excellent performance has drawn interests from several Italian giants such as Napoli and Inter. Despite the links, he states that he only focuses on his upcoming match against AC Milan.

"The rumors? I don't think about these things, reports don't distract me. I'm not the one who has to think about it because the management and my attorney take care of it.

"My only goal is to be focused on the game, and maybe bringing a win back home, I don't think about those who bring up Inter or Napoli," he stated.

He also spoke about his situation on the Argentina national team and revealed that a Copa America call-up will be his main target.

"The National team? My goal is to get the call for the Copa America. I have no problems with my role, my coaches decide where to place me and I'm willing to do whatever my team needs,"

De Paul has been deployed in several positions for Udinese. He has played as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, winger, and as a forward for the Italian side. Inter has been in need of midfield reinforcements recently as Radja Nainggolan has yet to gain a foothold in the team.

Napoli, however, only have Fabian Ruiz and Allan Marques as their reliable midfielder.

