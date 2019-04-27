Juventus offer Dybala + cash for Manchester United star, Manchester United close on €170m double deal for Serie A duo and more Serie A news: 27 April 2019

Manchester United's Paul Pogba could end up in Juventus next season

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Juventus ready to include Dybala or Costa to sweeten Pogba deal

Juventus have been touted as one of the favorites alongside Real Madrid to land under-fire Paul Pogba recently. Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer Gareth Bale to secure the Frenchman's services but, the Red Devils are not interested in the deal.

However, the report also states that Juventus are ready to table a more tempting offer by including either Paulo Dybala or Douglas Costa to United. The Argentinian superstar has been overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo and touted to move elsewhere.

Costa, on the other hand, has seen his career ravaged by injuries and poor form this season. The Brazilian has also been linked with Manchester United. The option for Costa would be a loan move to United which could be redeemed permanently for €45 million.

Manchester United closing in on €170 million Serie A raid

The Red Devils are reportedly close to agreeing a massive €170 million deal for 2 defenders. The first deal is for Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly who will cost United a world-record €130 million. The Senegalese superstar is regarded as one of the world's best at his position and has been heavily linked with United.

His reported €130 million moves to Old Trafford would eclipse Virgil Van Dijk's transfer record. The second deal is for Joao Cancelo who has been out of favor under Massimiliano Allegri. The Juventus fullback is also reportedly close on €40 million moves to United.

The English outfit has considered Thomas Meunier as their other alternatives but, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates Cancelo higher than the PSG star. United have badly needed defensive reinforcements as they have recorded massive 7 losses from their last 10 matches.

The Red Devils believe that the sale of Paul Pogba alone would be enough to fund the moves. They are hoping to bring at least €150 million from the Frenchman's sale.

Rudi Garcia dismisses AC Milan links

Former AS Roma manager Rudi Garcia has been touted as the possible candidate to replace under-fire Gennaro Gattuso. AC Milan have endured a string of disappointing result despite still sit fourth on the Serie A table. However, Garcia was quick to deny the speculation.

“I don’t miss Italy because I already eat good pasta,” he said at a Press conference.

“My situation isn’t important. I need to take OM as high as possible in the table. The rest matters little to me."

“I could go back to Italy when I retire.”