"Juventus do not play for Cristiano Ronaldo, but with Ronaldo" - Costacurta heaps praise on star man

Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta has praised Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Costacurta believes that Ronaldo is so good that he improves the self-esteem of the players around him.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth €100 million. Ronaldo was viewed as the player who would finally help Juventus win an all-elusive Champions League title, having won the trophy once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

Although he has been unable to lead Juventus to Champions League glory, Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring record for Juventus has been unbelievable. Ronaldo has scored 88 goals and provided 21 assists in just 115 appearances for the Bianconeri since joining the club.

He played an integral role in Juventus winning back-to-back Serie A titles since joining the club. Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta has heaped praise on the Portuguese international and the various abilities he possesses.

"He can never be a limit. He is a fundamental player who raises the self-esteem of the whole group so much. Then the Bianconeri do not play for Cristiano Ronaldo, but with Ronaldo. He is very good at being in the right place, he has an ability to get rid of man like no other," Costacurta told Tuttojuve.

Ronaldo's contract with Juventus is set to expire in 2022. Though many expect Cristiano Ronaldo to rejoin Manchester United or move to the MLS at the end of his contract with Juventus, recent reports suggest that the 36-year-old is eager to extend his stay in Turin.

Alessandro Costacurta: “Cristiano Ronaldo is very similar to Pelé. I see the goals he scores and I recognise Pelé. Who jumped higher than anyone, who was quicker than anyone and he had great dribbling skills. They are so similar.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to inspire Juventus to both the Serie A and UEFA Champions League titles

Juventus endured a slow start to the season under new manager Andrea Pirlo. As a result they are in fourth place in the Serie A table, eight points behind leaders Inter Milan, with a game in hand.

Andrea Pirlo's side will also face a tricky test against Porto in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this week. They will therefore hope that Cristiano Ronaldo continues his magnificent form this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in 26 appearances for Juventus this season and will be crucial to Juventus' hopes of retaining their Serie A title and mounting a serious push for the Champions League.