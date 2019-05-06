Juventus Player of the Year: Top 3 candidates ranked

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring goals for Juventus

It is understandable that there is still a lot to do for Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus are yet to secure their dream Champions League title, following their disappointing elimination at the hands of Ajax in the quarter-finals. They also crashed out of the Coppa Italia dueafter an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

However, they managed to win their straight eighth Serie A title. The Old Lady secured their 36th league title with 5 games to spare, following their win over Fiorentina last month. The club also seem to have benefited a lot from the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived in a €112 million deal from Real Madrid last summer.

Despite the Portuguese megastar's presence, several other Juventus players have also performed brilliantly and deserve to be listed as nominees for the club's Player of the Year Award.

#3 Alex Sandro

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

The 28-year-old might have penned a new long-term contract which will see him stay at the club until 2023, but the potential arrival of Marcelo has constantly threatened his future. There are also numerous rumours stating that Juventus are still open to selling the left-back, despite the contract extension.

Sandro's place in the squad has been a bit threatened as the manager has picked Leonardo Spinazolla ahead of him on several occasions. His productivity also has considerably dropped as compared to last season. Nevertheless, he has still been one of Juventus's most consistent performers this season.

His impressive defensive performance have helped Juventus to become the club to concede the least number of goals in the Serie A in the present campaign. He has registered an average of 2.2 tackles, 1.9 aerials won, and 1.2 interceptions combined in the Champions and the domestic league.

Apart from his all-around defensive works, Sandro is also a reliable passer and rarely makes a mistake in finding a team-mate of his. His offensive capabilities also should not be underestimated as he has made at least 1 key pass in each game on an average.

