Juventus 0-1 Empoli: Player ratings as the Bianconeri crash to a shock home defeat to promoted side | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus crashed to a stunning 1-0 loss at home to promoted side Empoli on matchday two of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

Leonardo Mancuso scored the only goal of the game for the Blues as the Old Lady suffered their first defeat of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Having blown a two-goal lead against Udinese on the opening weekend, Massimiliano Allegri's side were expected to bounce back here.

However, Empoli had other plans. Filippo Bandinelli made an electric surge down the right flank which caught Juventus cold and his deflected effort fell straight to Mancuso, who tapped home the rebound.

Even though the scoreline was still small enough for the Bianconeri to turn around after the break, the visitors never let them, holding their fort stoically in a superb defensive performance.

Newly promoted Empoli hand Juventus their first defeat of the post-Ronaldo era 😬 pic.twitter.com/7AttqyKYBe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 28, 2021

Juventus have failed to win their first two games of the league season for the first time since 2015, and languish in 13th place with just one point.

Here are the player ratings for Juventus:

Wojciech Szczesny - 7/10

He was helpless for Empoli's goal but recovered to make a few important saves and keep the scoreline at a respectable 1-0.

Juan Cuadrado - 8.5/10

The Colombian right-back was a livewire down the wings, running forward at full pelt and providing an outlet for the attack. He laid out four key passes, eight incredible crosses, and completed a stunning 90% of his passes too. Juventus' man of the match?

300 - Juan #Cuadrado plays tonight his 300th Serie A game, becoming only the third Colombian to reach this milestone in the three points for a win era, after Iván Córdoba (323) and Cristián Zapata (311). Podium.#SerieA #JuveEmpoli pic.twitter.com/Jzewiv2A1v — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) August 28, 2021

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

He came a cropper in the build-up to Empoli's goal but was otherwise solid in defense, making six clearances and demonstrating his aerial prowess too with four duels won.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7.5/10

The veteran Juventus star didn't grace the armband but was a leader at the back, rallying his troops constantly and signaling to them. He made six clearances and looked to instigate attacks from the deep with eight long balls.

Alex Sandro - 7/10

Sandro appeared to link up in the attack, although it didn't always come up with anything. He lost the ball quite a few times but managed to lay two key passes and discharged his defensive duties quietly too, making four clearances and three interceptions.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6.5/10

The Uruguayan was run over by Empoli's marauding players and struggled to control his side's tempo. Some of his passes were wayward, too. Not his best night.

Danilo - 6.5/10

Danilo worked hard on and off the ball, ran at tremendous speed, and was crucial to ball distribution, completing 85% of his passes. His overall impact, though, was minimal.

Adrien Rabiot - 5/10

The former PSG man struggled to get himself involved as the game merely breezed past him.

Weston McKennie - 6/10

Juventus' birthday boy didn't produce a performance that celebrated the occasion. He was a non-factor in the first-half and was taken off at the break.

Paulo Dybala - 7.5/10

The Argentine worked tirelessly to make things happen, although to little success. He looked to break Juventus forward on the counter with 11 long balls and got a few shots away that failed to find the back of the net.

Federico Chiesa - 7/10

The most dangerous Juventus player of the night with three shots on target but Chiesa lacked his usual creative spark.

Substitutes

Alvaro Morata - 7/10

He replaced McKennie at half-time and managed to inject some firepower into Juventus' otherwise powerless attack, racking up three key passes and one cross.

Federico Bernardeschi - 6/10

Juventus fans have been wondering for a while now what Bernardeschi brings to the side. Those who watched tonight must've found the answer - nothing.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

The young Swedish gun fought hard for the ball and laid one key pass, but not enough to bring Juventus back into the game.

Manuel Locatelli - 7.5/10

He pressed high, passed the ball around well, got two shots away, and laid one key pass too. Allegri should've brought him on much earlier.

Mattia De Sciglio - 7/10

He had a little over 10 minutes and looked to make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

