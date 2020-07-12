Juventus player ratings as the Serie A leaders twice come from behind in a thrilling draw against Atalanta

A look at the Juventus player ratings in the 2019-20 Serie A game against Atalanta.

Two Cristiano Ronaldo penalties earned Juventus a precious 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Maurizio Sarri’s men are edging closer and closer to their 36th Serie A title. The inability of Lazio and Inter to close the gap allowed Juventus the opportunity to extend their lead to 10 points. But in Juventus' way stood third-placed Atalanta side who have defied all expectations this season.

The top of the table clash started out nervy with both teams feeling each other out. Atalanta soon assumed control and rightfully took the lead through a Duvan Zapata strike in the 15th minute. Juventus needed time to respond and did so when a 55th minute Cristiano Ronaldo penalty levelled proceedings.

Gian Gasperini’s men once again took the lead with only ten minutes left as Ruslan Malinovskiy struck a rocket past Wojciech Szczesny. However, the drama didn't end there as Juventus were awarded another penalty for a controversial Luis Muriel handball in the box. Ronaldo stepped up once again to complete his brace and secure a precious point in Juventus' race for a ninth consecutive Scudetto.

On that note, let us have a look at the player ratings from Juventus’ 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

Juventus player ratings in the Bianconeri's 2-2 draw with Atalanta

Wojciech Szczesny: 5.5/10

It’s rare that Juventus are outplayed at home, but for large periods of this game, they were. Atalanta controlled 52% possession in the first half, forcing the Juventus keeper to face seven shots from which he concede a goal. The second half was no better as the 30-year-old Wojciech Szczęsny was beaten at his near post in a game he’d like to forget.

Juan Cuadrado perhaps did the most defending he’s ever had to do in a Juventus shirt. Atalanta at times penned the champions in their box, regularly targeting the flanks. The recently turned right-back was caught on the ball on several occasions, as he misplaced five passes and was dribbled past twice.

Advertisement

Up against a pacey Zapata, the Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci used every trick in the book to keep him quiet but to no avail.

Bonucci experienced perhaps one of the toughest games of the season as he did his best to marshall his defence against a bevvy of Atalanta attacks. The best defence in the league conceded two goals in a game for one of the few times this season.

It’s safe to say that the Serie A champions missed Matthijs de Ligt in mid-week. They looked a mess defensively and Ibrahimovic’s Milan were able to run riot.

Today, his presence proved key for Juventus as the third best team in Italy this season attempted 13 shots on goal. The 20-year-old made four clearances, intercepted two passes and completed two tackles in a combative performance.

Two penalties from Ronaldo secure a draw for Juventus to keep them eight points clear in Serie A 🔝 pic.twitter.com/wz6Ejw6kHK — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2020

Danilo: 5.5/10

It’s becoming clearer with every game that Juventus require a left-back this summer.

Danilo has proved that he’s not of the required quality to be a backup to Alex Sandro. He was quickly hooked off in the second half for the returning Sandro and the gulf in quality was immediately apparent.

Brought into the side to combat Atalanta’s energetic midfield, Blaise Matuidi was full of running throughout the match. He chased down Atalanta’s midfield, completing four tackles, winning one aerial duel and intercepting one pass.

Often Juventus' orchestrator in the middle, Rodrigo Bentancur was deprived of time and space on the ball by Atalanta.

It was only when that press eased that the 23-year-old was able to have some influence in the game. By the end of the 90 minutes, Bentancur won three tackles, intercepted two passes, completed two dribbles and created two chances.

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

In recent weeks, Adrien Rabiot has proven his worth to Maurizio Sarri's Juventus side. Tasked with making third-man runs from the deep, Rabiot constantly did his best to dribble through Atalanta's press. In an industrious performance, the 25-year-old completed 88% of his passes and intercepted two opposition passes.

Federico Bernadeschi: 5.5/10

Keeping his place in the starting XI again, Federico Bernadeschi was mostly ineffective in the final third.

He was eventually dragged off ten minutes into the second half during a cameo that only saw him complete one dribble and attempt one shot.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 7.5/10

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

The Serie A champions’ marquee player, Cristiano Ronaldo, was left frustrated for large parts of the game as Atalanta’s high-press man-marking system left him isolated with minimal service. However, the Portugal captain responded when called upon as he dispatched a penalty in the 55th minute.

That was the 35-year-old’s 27th league goal of the season and a crucial one at that. If that weren’t enough, Ronaldo was tasked with scoring from the spot again in the 90th minute, and he scored once again to help Juventus avoid a defeat.

Returning to the side after an absence in mid-week, Paolo Dybala tried to show what Juventus miss without him. In a first half where Sarri’s men were dominated, the 26-year-old was the team’s only sign of life in the final third.

Unfortunately, his insistence to make things happen came to no real avail. In a frustrating performance, the 26-year-old completed three dribbles, 23 passes, created one chance and was dispossessed once.

Juventus Substitutes

It’s a wonder as to why Douglas Costa doesn’t start too many games for Juventus. Every time he’s played, he’s lit up Juventus’ attack with his rapid acceleration and close-control dribbling. Costa's introduction forced Atalanta’s defence ten yards back as they didn’t know how to defend against him.

Alex Sandro: 6.5/10

Brought on to replace the out of shape Danilo, Alex Sandro restored order down the left flank for Juventus. In defence, he looked assured while in attack, he added another element to Juventus’ attacking play.

Gonzalo Higuain: 6/10

Gonzalo Higuain came on to provide a more central focal point to Juventus' attack. The Argentina striker came on for Dybala in the second half and looked to make runs in behind centrally. His movement created spaces for Ronaldo to run onto.

Aaron Ramsey: N/A

Brought in response to Atalanta’s second goal, Aaron Ramsey added new life to the Juventus attack, looking to link up with Gonzalo Higuain regularly. He did well to keep possession ticking over but didn’t have enough time to make a difference in the final third.