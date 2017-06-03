Juventus vs Real Madrid: 5 records that could be made in today's Champions League final

Some new names will find themselves in the records books as Juventus and Real Madrid do battle.

A number of records will on the line when Juventus and Real Madrid meet tonight in the Champions League final

The 2016/17 season in European football is all set to witness an exhilarating climax as the continent’s two biggest powerhouses Juventus and Real Madrid, lock horns in the Champions League final in Cardiff tonight.

Both sides were crowned champions of their respective leagues last month, and having bludgeoned their way through to yet another Champions League final where they will now compete for the most prestigious silverware in European club football.

Whilst a European Cup final over the years has seen several records made or broken, here are a few that can happen in the lastest one.

#1 Real Madrid can become the first team ever to successfully defend the Champions League crown

Can they do it again?

Twenty-four teams have tried, twenty-four teams have failed. Ever since the European competition became the Champions League back in 1992, no team has ever been able to retain the title a year after winning it.

The likes of AC Milan (1994,1995), Ajax (1995,1996), Juventus (1996,1997) and Manchester United (2008, 2009) all came within a whisker of defending their crown, but only to lose in the final. Real Madrid have a golden opportunity to break the jinx today.

The Spanish champions lifted the Big Ol’ Ears in Milan last year after ousting city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties, and can now add another feather to their cap by becoming the first team in the Champions League-era to successfully retain the trophy, should they beat Juventus.

History beckons the Blancos.