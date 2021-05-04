Juventus set to make a huge offer to lure superstar goalkeeper- Reports

According to Il Giornale, Juventus are set to offer AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a massive contract which could see the 22-year-old leave his boyhood club and join the Bianconeri.

Gianluigi Donnaumma’s contract situation at AC Milan has dragged on wearily for a while now, and with the Italian in the final year of his deal, he could join Juventus in the summer if an extension is not agreed with the Rossoneri.

Contract talks have begun between Donnarumma and AC Milan, however not much progress has been made as the Milan outfit are unwilling to meet the goalkeeper’s massive demands.

Donnarumma’s still asking for €12M a year but Milan’s final offer is €7M a season (+€1M in bonuses) for 2 years. They also want a €30-35M release clause that can be activated if they miss UCL. So far Raiola has rejected the offer, staying at €12M



Juventus, however, are believed to be willing to offer more than the Rossoneri and could well land the goalkeeper on a free transfer if an agreement is reached. According to reports, Donnarumma is holding out for a €12 million annual pay package, while AC Milan are offering €8m-a-year which is a €2 million increment on his current pay. Juventus are, however, willing to pay the 22-year-old €10m-a-year in a contract that would run until 2026.

Juventus are ready to pay large agent fees to Raiola

Furthermore, Juventus are reportedly ready to pay €20m in agent fees to Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola. This issue had been a major stumbling block during talks between AC Milan and the Italian goalkeeper, but Juventus seem willing to pay that. They may also reportedly allot a sum of €3m to the goalkeeper’s father.

📰| Juve have presented Raiola with an offer for Donnarumma, €10M a year, a contract until 2026. Raiola will receive €20M in commission. Gigio’s father, Alfonso will receive €3M. Once #UCL is confirmed the offer will be official. Szczesny will move to the EPL. [Il Giornale] — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) May 3, 2021

With €50m in wages set to be paid over five years and €100m in gross, the sum total of the contract being offered by Juventus sits at a reported €123m. AC Milan cannot afford such hefty wages during these financially straining times.

Juventus would, however, need to sell current first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny before they can sign the Italian. Szczesny has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent weeks with a return to former side Arsenal being mooted. It is however yet to be seen if the rumors hold any truth.

Long-term Juventus goalkeeper and legend Gianluigi Buffon is expected to depart the club in the summer after struggling for playing time, while goalkeeper Mattia Perin is expected to return after spending the last two seasons on loan at Genoa.