Juventus squad for the International Champions Cup

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.73K // 24 Jul 2018, 09:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus Departs For New York For The Summer Tour 2018 Powered By Jeep

The reigning Seria A champions and a record seven times straight winners will be looking to further their record this season as they start their preparations for the new season, starting off their International Champions Cup against Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich on the 25th of July in the Lincoln financial field, Philadelphia.

The Maximiliano Allegri led side had a wonderful domestic season that saw Juventus winning their seventh straight Seria A championship as well as their fourth straight Coppa Italia trophy making it a record 4 straight double winning side while losing out to Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana the only domestic trophy that eluded them.

While Juventus may have had a great domestic season, It was the same old story for the Old Lady of Turin in the biggest football club tournament in the World, the Champions League, as they once again failed to win the elusive Champions League title they so dream about after losing to Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Juventus - Cristiano Ronaldo Day

This time around the club from Turin is determined to win the Champions League and have signalled their intent by signing the arguably greatest ever player in the Champions League history, Cristiano Ronaldo(https://www.sportskeeda.com/football/breaking-news-ronaldo-agrees-sensational-juventus-move), in a record 105 million euro move from Real Madrid. Juventus will be banking on the winning mentality that the Portuguese provide in a team while Ronaldo will be looking to conquer another part of Europe and become the first player since Clarence Seedorf to win the Champions League with three different clubs.

Other than Ronaldo Juventus has signed Mattia Perin, Joao Cancelo, Andrea Favelli, Giangiacomo Magnani and Emre Can while making Douglas Costa move to Juventus permanently. While club legend Gianluigi Buffon parted ways to join PSG along with Kwadwo Asamoah, who joins Inter Milan, and Stephan Lichtsteiner, joined Arsenal.

The Old Lady haven't announced the record 5-time Balon d'Or winner in their ICC squad while Perin, Can and Cancelo makes it. Allegri has decided to give his World Cup stars Mario Mandzukic, Marko Pjaca and Blaise Matuidi and extended leave while Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur and Douglas Costa are out injured.

Juventus will start off their ICC schedule against Bayern on the 25th of July at the Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia moving onto play against Benfica at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on the 28th of July and ending their ICC schedule against Real Madrid on the 4th of August in FedEx Field in Landover.

Juventus Squad for the upcoming International Champions Cup

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia Perin, Carlo Pinsoglio, Mattia Del Favero,

Defenders: Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Mehdi Benatia, Alex Sandro, Mattia Caldara, Andrea Barzagli, Joao Cancelo, Daniele Rugani, Pietro Beruatto, Roman Macek, Grigoris Kastanos

Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio, Emre Can, Leandro Fernandes, Matheus Pereira da Silva, Alessandro Di Pardo, Nicolo Fagioli

Forwards: Federico Bernardeschi, Luca Clemenza, Stefano Beltrame, Andrea Favilli

Juventus Fixtures | Juventus Venues

26 July: Juventus v Bayern Munich, Lincoln Financial Stadium, Philadelphia.

28 July: Juventus v Benfica, Red Bull Arena, New Jersey.

4 August: Juventus v Real Madrid, FedEx Field, Landover.