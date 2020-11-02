Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo talks about his return to football and coronavirus testing criticism

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was jubilant after scoring two goals against Spezia for Juventus in his first match after recovering from the coronavirus.

The forward had tested positive on 12th October during his stint with the Portugal national team and had to isolate himself.

'Cristiano is back': Juventus talisman Ronaldo happy after win

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo looks on

Ronaldo's positive test meant that he missed some big games for Juventus, including UEFA Champions League games against Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona.

Andrea Pirlo's men have not fared well during the Portuguese's absence, failing to win any of their games in that period. Ronaldo's return made a difference against Spezia, a clear indication of the quality that the 35-year-old possesses.

Happy to be back and help the team with two goals!🙏🏽

Well done team 👏🏽

Always Fino Alla Fine 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/oSH19L6Dne — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 1, 2020

After the game, Ronaldo admitted that he had been eager to return to the field.

"I have been stationary. I had no symptoms and I felt good. Today I went back to doing what I like: playing football. We have to work hard, but we are growing. Cristiano is back, and this is the most important thing."

The former Manchester United man had criticized the coronavirus testing process and questioned the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after it had been confirmed that he would miss Juventus' clash against Barcelona.

However, Ronaldo was not interested in talking about his controversial statement.

"I don't want to talk about it. The important thing is that I came back and we won."

Ronaldo has been a vital player for Juventus since joining from Real Madrid for a club-record fee of €100 million in 2018. Since making his debut in 2018, Ronaldo has gone on to make 92 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 70 goals.

😷 He spent 19 days in isolation after contracting #COVID19



💪 Yesterday he scored twice on his comeback, finding the net just 126 seconds after coming off the bench



👏 @Cristiano providing #MondayMotivation as only he can pic.twitter.com/6wcMNqu2gz — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 2, 2020

Last season, the attacker had made 46 appearances in all competitions and scored 37 goals to finish as the top goalscorer for Juventus.

The Italian giants have not impressed under the management of Andrea Pirlo, who was appointed after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri at the end of last season. The Serie A champions lie third in the league, while their loss to a relatively weak Barcelona side has raised questions.

