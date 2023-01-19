Juventus star offers himself to Real Madrid - Reports

According to the Spanish website Fichajes (via Football Espana), Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has offered himself to Real Madrid. This development comes as Los Blancos look to improve on their striking options.

Carlo Ancelotti has set his sights on finding a new striker, with Karim Benzema's future at the Bernabeu now uncertain, and Vlahovic could be the Frenchman's replacement.

Although he secured the Ballon d'Or after an impressive season with the Madridistas, Benzema's contract is set to expire in the summer. It is unlikely that Los Blancos will renew the deal to keep the striker at the Bernabeu, but his departure would leave a massive hole in Madrid's attack.

This has seen Real Madrid's officials begin the search for the next striker to take over the reins at the Spanish capital. Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has been marked as a potential signing, although the Madridistas will be wary about the forward, following his decision to remain in France last season.

Erling Haaland is another player who they have set their sights on, with the forward enjoying his first season at Manchester City and having blistering form. Also in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is seen as one of the best strikers in the world, and he has been linked to the Bernabeu in recent years.

However, Real Madrid are looking for a young striker, rather than one in his prime, which potentially removes Kane from the equation. With their eyes reportedly on the future, Dusan Vlahovic has let the Bernabeu officials know that he is available for a move.

The 22-year-old forward remains a bright star with an eye for goal, even though he has struggled to achieve expectations with the Juventini this season.

Real Madrid keep their eyes on Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

According to a report by Goal, Madrid are keeping an eye on Manchester United's 18-year-old prospect Alejandro Garnacho. The reigning European champions have been impressed by the player's performances and may make a move for him as his contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in 2024.

Real Madrid have recently adopted a policy of signing high-potential young players, and Garnacho would fit this strategy perfectly. Manchester United has reportedly begun talks with Garnacho about a contract extension, and while no deal has been reached yet, negotiations are said to be progressing well.

The player currently earns £7000-per-week, but his recent performances may lead to a significant pay increase, either at United or with Real. In 18 matches this season, across competitions, he has scored three goals and given six assists, despite rarely being a starter.

