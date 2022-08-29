Juventus star Paul Pogba informs police that brother Matheus Pogba is part of €13 million blackmail attempt - Reports 

Juventus superstar Paul Pogba has reportedly informed police that his brother Mathias Pogba is part of a £13 million blackmail ploy against him.

Mathias Pogba raised eyebrows when he released a video earlier claiming that he will reveal explosive details about the French superstar that his fans need to know. The 32-year-old also stated that he would release unknown facts about French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

Here's what Mathias Pogba stated in his recently released bizarre video:

"I’m making this video today because I think that the French, Spanish, English, and Italian people, as well as fans of my brother, Juventus, the French national team, his teammates, and his sponsors, deserve to know certain things so they can decide in full knowledge of the facts whether he really deserves the respect, admiration, and love of the public." (via getfootballnewsfrance.com)

Mathias Pogba further added:

"If he deserves his place in the French squad, if he deserves to play in the World Cup, if he deserves to start for Juventus, if he is a person worthy of our confidence and whether he is worthy of being a role model for the youth."

However, Paul Pogba's lawyers have since released a statement claiming that the 29-year-old World Cup winner's brother is part of a ploy with an organized gang to blackmail the Juventus player.

"Mathias Pogba's recent statements on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba." (Translated by Google)

« Les déclarations récentes de Mathias Pogba sur les réseaux sociaux ne sont malheureusement pas une surprise. Elles s'ajoutent à des menaces et des tentatives d'extorsion en bande organisée contre Paul Pogba. » Communiqué des avocats de Paul Pogba, sa mère et son agent :« Les déclarations récentes de Mathias Pogba sur les réseaux sociaux ne sont malheureusement pas une surprise. Elles s'ajoutent à des menaces et des tentatives d'extorsion en bande organisée contre Paul Pogba. » 🚨 Communiqué des avocats de Paul Pogba, sa mère et son agent : « Les déclarations récentes de Mathias Pogba sur les réseaux sociaux ne sont malheureusement pas une surprise. Elles s'ajoutent à des menaces et des tentatives d'extorsion en bande organisée contre Paul Pogba. » 😳 https://t.co/4ne0q7Qnee

Since then, Paul Pogba has reportedly informed the police that his brother is part of a blackmail attempt against him worth £13 million.

Juventus eye Saul Niguez as Paul Pogba's replacement

Juventus are interested in Saul Niguez as Paul Pogba's replacement

Pogba made a return to Juventus on a free transfer this summer from Manchester United.

However, the player suffered a meniscus injury during the pre-season. He might have to undergo surgery, which could result in the 29-year-old missing France's trip to Qatar as Didier Deschamps' men look to defend their World Cup crown.

Juventus, meanwhile, are reportedly looking to secure the signature of former Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez as a short-term replacement for Pogba if the latter indeed has to undergo surgery in the near future.

Niguez recently returned to Atletico Madrid after his loan spell with the Blues expired. It will be interesting to see if yet another move is on the cards for the player.

