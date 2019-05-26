Juventus star willing to take pay cut to join Real Madrid because of Lionel Messi, Real Madrid want Serie A duo to replace Sergio Ramos and more Serie A news: 26 May 2019

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Marco Giampaolo refuses to pledge his future to Sampdoria amid AC Milan link

Sampdoria manager Giampaolo has been linked to AC Milan as La Samp are having a relatively excellent Serie A season. The 51-year-old also has fueled the surrounding speculations due to his refusal to commit his future to Sampdoria.

He said: "What will I miss in the Sampdoria environment? I'll tell you if I ever have to leave, but first I have to talk to President Ferrero, with sports director Osti, but first we'll have to confront and decide for the good of the club."

On the Juventus game, Giampaolo said: "It would be good to close well in front of our fans. It is a game that gives some motivation. It could be the occasion to beat Juventus twice in the last few years, an almost impossible undertaking and in any case it will be an opportunity to greet our fans and we hope to celebrate Fabio Quagliarella."

Real Madrid want Serie A defenders to replace wantaway Sergio Ramos

The Los Blancos captain seems set to put an end to his 15-year spell at Bernabeu following a disastrous 2018/19 season. Despite have appointed Zinedine Zidane for the second time, Real Madrid officially closed their most recent campaign without winning a single trophy.

The former Champions League title holders endured many problems throughout their LaLiga campaign, having lost to lesser clubs such as Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, and Sociedad in the competition. They also lost against Ajax in their latest Champions League run which resulted in Sergio Ramos's broken relationship with club President Florentino Perez.

Now, the Madrid-based club seems to have included Ramos into their list of expendable players as the defender is nearing the twilight of his career. They reportedly are also considering 2 Serie A defenders to replace the wantaway Spaniard. The first name is Kalidou Koulibaly who had a great season with Napoli and has been listed as the best Serie A defender.

The second name is Milan Skriniar who has been regarded as one of Italian league's best defenders. Skriniar has recently extended his contract with Inter, but Madrid might still have the chance to snap him if the club is willing to offer the right amount of cash.

Paulo Dybala willing to take pay cut to join Madrid because of Lionel Messi

The Argentinian superstar has endured several on and off-field problems at Juventus following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. Juventus current coach Massimiliano Allegri has decided to depart at the end of the season, but Dybala still has a severe goal-scoring problem.

The player's agent Gustavo Dybala has revealed that his client is not happy at Turin. Ronaldo is also said to play a role in Paulo's downfall. Many reports have linked him to several top European clubs due to his difficult situation. However, Dybala seems to have his heart set at Real Madrid.

He is even willing to take a pay cut to achieve his objective, according to a report. Lionel Messi is said to be one of the reasons behind his decision to opt for the Los Blancos.

The report states that Messi has been Dybala's sworn enemy since the 31-year-old rejected the Juventus star's proposed Barcelona move. Hence, he can take revenge towards Messi by joining Madrid.