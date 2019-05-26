×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus star willing to take pay cut to join Real Madrid because of Lionel Messi, Real Madrid want Serie A duo to replace Sergio Ramos and more Serie A news: 26 May 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
849   //    26 May 2019, 20:24 IST

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Marco Giampaolo refuses to pledge his future to Sampdoria amid AC Milan link

Sampdoria manager Giampaolo has been linked to AC Milan as La Samp are having a relatively excellent Serie A season. The 51-year-old also has fueled the surrounding speculations due to his refusal to commit his future to Sampdoria.

He said"What will I miss in the Sampdoria environment? I'll tell you if I ever have to leave, but first I have to talk to President Ferrero, with sports director Osti, but first we'll have to confront and decide for the good of the club."

On the Juventus game, Giampaolo said: "It would be good to close well in front of our fans. It is a game that gives some motivation. It could be the occasion to beat Juventus twice in the last few years, an almost impossible undertaking and in any case it will be an opportunity to greet our fans and we hope to celebrate Fabio Quagliarella."

Real Madrid want Serie A defenders to replace wantaway Sergio Ramos

The Los Blancos captain seems set to put an end to his 15-year spell at Bernabeu following a disastrous 2018/19 season. Despite have appointed Zinedine Zidane for the second time, Real Madrid officially closed their most recent campaign without winning a single trophy.

The former Champions League title holders endured many problems throughout their LaLiga campaign, having lost to lesser clubs such as Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, and Sociedad in the competition. They also lost against Ajax in their latest Champions League run which resulted in Sergio Ramos's broken relationship with club President Florentino Perez.

Now, the Madrid-based club seems to have included Ramos into their list of expendable players as the defender is nearing the twilight of his career. They reportedly are also considering 2 Serie A defenders to replace the wantaway Spaniard. The first name is Kalidou Koulibaly who had a great season with Napoli and has been listed as the best Serie A defender.

The second name is Milan Skriniar who has been regarded as one of Italian league's best defenders. Skriniar has recently extended his contract with Inter, but Madrid might still have the chance to snap him if the club is willing to offer the right amount of cash.

Paulo Dybala willing to take pay cut to join Madrid because of Lionel Messi

The Argentinian superstar has endured several on and off-field problems at Juventus following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. Juventus current coach Massimiliano Allegri has decided to depart at the end of the season, but Dybala still has a severe goal-scoring problem.

Advertisement

The player's agent Gustavo Dybala has revealed that his client is not happy at Turin. Ronaldo is also said to play a role in Paulo's downfall. Many reports have linked him to several top European clubs due to his difficult situation. However, Dybala seems to have his heart set at Real Madrid.

He is even willing to take a pay cut to achieve his objective, according to a report. Lionel Messi is said to be one of the reasons behind his decision to opt for the Los Blancos.

The report states that Messi has been Dybala's sworn enemy since the 31-year-old rejected the Juventus star's proposed Barcelona move. Hence, he can take revenge towards Messi by joining Madrid.



Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Lionel Messi Paulo Dybala Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid star wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Bianconeri ace has to take pay-cut to join Los Blancos and more Serie A news: 24 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos prefers Serie A duo over Matthijs de Ligt at Real Madrid, Manchester United closing in on signing two Juventus stars and more Serie A news: 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Juventus target, €150m-rated Serie A defender prefers Manchester United over PSG and more Serie A news: 4 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign two top midfielders, Manchester United star willing to take pay cut to force Juventus move and more Serie A news: 18 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell Juventus €70M target, Juve top target agrees €12M per season deal with Real Madrid and more Serie A news: 28 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A: Barcelona willing to offer Coutinho for Juventus's €130m star, Juve on alert as Real Madrid star 'considers' a move and more news: 3 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus News: Sporting director claims only Lionel Messi could be signed to replace Dybala if he leaves
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell 3 Juventus targets, Manchester United ready to pay €70m for Juve star and more Serie A news: 9 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi approves Barcelona star's rumoured transfer to Juventus, Neymar set to welcome another Brazilian star at PSG and more Serie A news: 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus ready to go all out for Mbappe, Real Madrid prepare a huge offer for 19-year-old sensation and more Serie A news: 16 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
Today SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
Tomorrow INT EMP 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Empoli
Tomorrow FIO GEN 12:00 AM Fiorentina vs Genoa
Tomorrow SPA MIL 12:00 AM SPAL vs Milan
Tomorrow ROM PAR 12:00 AM Roma vs Parma
Tomorrow ATA SAS 12:00 AM Atalanta vs Sassuolo
Tomorrow CAG UDI 12:00 AM Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us