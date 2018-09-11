Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo's Juventus switch was unexpected, says Barcelona superstar

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
News
875   //    11 Sep 2018, 21:39 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Former Real Madrid player - Cristiano Ronaldo

Luis Suarez has said that he did not expect Ronaldo to move to Juventus, but the Urugyuan also said that Real Madrid should not be underestimated.

It sure was a surprise to every football fan, and many expected Cristiano Ronaldo to move to his former club Manchester United, but Juventus had different plans, and their bid to bring in Ronaldo turned out to be a success: a €112 million move for the Portuguese superstar to take him away from the Bernabeu.

Suarez admitted that he was surprised to see Ronaldo move to Italy.


FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
Barcelona ace Luis Suarez

"Obviously it came as a little surprise because of how good things had gone for him in Madrid, everything he had won there and how Madrid had helped him grow as a player,” he told ESPN.
"So it surprises you a bit, but that's football for you. One day you can say that you are happy where you are and the next day things may change. It's a decision which must be respected, it was taken for a reason.
"But we are in the Spanish league and we're competing against Real Madrid, Atletico, Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal and all the other teams.
"We're not competing against one player. One player can make a difference or can make a team better, but the reality is that we expect to be playing against the best Madrid possible, against the best Atletico and against the best teams and players."
Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Ronaldo with Luis Suarez at Russia

Suarez also talked about the pressure a player feels when playing for a top club like Real Madrid or Barcelona, to ESPN.

"It's not that Barcelona players feel a lot of pressure, but being at Barcelona limits the possibility of enjoying the match you won on Sunday because on Wednesday you already have another one," he said.

As the international break is almost over, Barcelona players along with their main man Luis Suarez are expected to be back to work as they face Real Sociedad at Anoeta stadium on Saturday.


Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Luis Suarez Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Julen Lopetegui
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at...
RELATED STORY
Juventus: Weekly wages and salaries of first-team stars...
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
4 transfers that could happen with Ronaldo signing for...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo was right to leave Real...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's debut delayed, Real targets 3 new players,...
RELATED STORY
5 former Real Madrid players who came back to torment Los...
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably did not know about Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Marcelo dismisses Juventus reports  
RELATED STORY
Things we know so far about the rumoured Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us