Ronaldo's Juventus switch was unexpected, says Barcelona superstar

Luis Suarez has said that he did not expect Ronaldo to move to Juventus, but the Urugyuan also said that Real Madrid should not be underestimated.

It sure was a surprise to every football fan, and many expected Cristiano Ronaldo to move to his former club Manchester United, but Juventus had different plans, and their bid to bring in Ronaldo turned out to be a success: a €112 million move for the Portuguese superstar to take him away from the Bernabeu.

Suarez admitted that he was surprised to see Ronaldo move to Italy.

"Obviously it came as a little surprise because of how good things had gone for him in Madrid, everything he had won there and how Madrid had helped him grow as a player,” he told ESPN.

"So it surprises you a bit, but that's football for you. One day you can say that you are happy where you are and the next day things may change. It's a decision which must be respected, it was taken for a reason.

"But we are in the Spanish league and we're competing against Real Madrid, Atletico, Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal and all the other teams.

"We're not competing against one player. One player can make a difference or can make a team better, but the reality is that we expect to be playing against the best Madrid possible, against the best Atletico and against the best teams and players."

Suarez also talked about the pressure a player feels when playing for a top club like Real Madrid or Barcelona, to ESPN.

"It's not that Barcelona players feel a lot of pressure, but being at Barcelona limits the possibility of enjoying the match you won on Sunday because on Wednesday you already have another one," he said.

As the international break is almost over, Barcelona players along with their main man Luis Suarez are expected to be back to work as they face Real Sociedad at Anoeta stadium on Saturday.